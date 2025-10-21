Regional Business Alliance Launches to Elevate the Voice of Central Oregon Businesses

The Central Oregon Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) have announced the official launch of the Regional Business Alliance (RBA), a collaborative initiative uniting business voices across Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

The RBA will serve as a unified advocate for pro-business policies, infrastructure investment and regional prosperity, ensuring that the needs of Central Oregon’s private local businesses are amplified at the state level.

“The Regional Business Alliance reflects the collaborative spirit of Central Oregon. By bringing chambers, economic development experts, local and state governments, and business partners together, we’re ensuring our region speaks with one strong, united voice in Salem and beyond,” said Sara Odendahl, Interim CEO of the Bend Chamber.

Jon Stark, CEO of Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) added, “The Regional Business Alliance represents an opportunity for Central Oregon — collaboration, vision and a commitment to prosperity that reaches every corner of our region. We are ensuring that Central Oregon’s voice is heard in a new and impactful way and that our businesses have the tools they need to thrive today and in the future.”

The RBA is launching with strong support from founding partners St. Charles Health System, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Pacific Power and Visit Bend, reflecting a shared commitment to building a resilient and prosperous future for the region.

“At St. Charles, we know that the health of our community is deeply connected to the health of our economy,” said Dr. Steve Gordon, CEO of St. Charles Health System. “By supporting the Regional Business Alliance, we’re investing in a future where strong businesses, a thriving workforce and healthy communities grow together.”

“Central Oregon’s growth depends on collaboration,” said Kevin Cole, CEO of Mid Oregon Credit Union. “Through the Regional Business Alliance, we have the opportunity to ensure our businesses — and the families they support — have the resources and policies they need to succeed in every corner of the region.”

Over the summer, the RBA hosted a dozen roundtables throughout the tri-county area with local business and community leaders. The roundtables have brought together over 100 participants to foster open dialogue on the region’s most pressing challenges to doing business locally. RBA is hosting additional roundtables to continue gathering input. If you’d like to participate in a roundtable, visit RegionalBusinessAlliance.com.

Additionally, as part of its inaugural efforts, the RBA will host the Central Oregon Economic and Policy Summit on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Redmond City Hall. This half-day program will convene business, elected and community leaders for collaboration, insights and action on issues such as economic development, infrastructure and housing and workforce policy. The event will feature presentations from Oregon Business & Industry, East Cascade Works, as well as the Central Oregon Legislative Caucus and Central Oregon Cities Organization.

Jennifer Stephens, program manager of the Regional Business Alliance, added: “The Regional Business Alliance is already bringing together local business perspectives for input through roundtables and community engagement. Local leaders are sharing what’s working, and not, for their business in Central Oregon. The Regional Business Alliance is listening, distilling and elevating the voice of central Oregon businesses by amplifying the collective message.

About the RBA:

Formed in 2025, the Regional Business Alliance (RBA) is a partnership of the Central Oregon Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development for Central Oregon, dedicated to advancing a collaborative legislative agenda that supports a thriving business climate. The RBA works alongside the Central Oregon Legislative Caucus and the Central Oregon Cities Organization to champion economic development, infrastructure, housing, transportation and workforce policies to benefit the entire region.

RegionalBusinessAlliance.com