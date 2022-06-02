Regional Workforce Development Summit Cancelled

We are very sorry to announce that due to lack of the needed response, we made the difficult decision to cancel this summit.

I would like to say a special Thank You to Chamber Executive Assistant Teri Myers for the amazing work she did to create an agenda, recruit speakers and presenters, arrangements for catering and all the other parts and pieces to make this a success. It was a very carefully crafted event that was designed to give the attendees important workforce development information in a useful and manageable manner.

Also a big thank you to Kristine Thomas, executive director of the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce, for her collaboration and efforts to present this project to the businesses in her direct area. And to Aaron Schofield, board member of both the La Pine and Sunriver Chambers, as well as the GM of the First Interstate Bank in Sunriver, which was our presenting sponsor. Plus a shout out to Mid Oregon Credit Union and Bancorp Insurance — also generous sponsors for the event.

And lastly, a sincere thank you to the wonderful, smart, witty and knowledgeable folks that signed on to make the program so terrific!

Guest speakers Damon Runberg, regional economist at Oregon Employment Department; Tammy Baney, executive director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council; Patricia Lucas, executive director of Sunriver-La Pine Economic Development; and Laurie Chesley, president of Central Oregon Community College.

Presenters Chris Petty and teams from Express Pros ~ Angela Perkins and the Xenium HR Team ~ OSU Cascades Todd Montgomery ~ Larry Holeman with Youth CareerConnect ~ Central Oregon Chamber Execs ~ Liisa Sjoblom with the Deschutes County Library ~ Trevor Leahy, Secretary of State Ombudsman

Watch for news of a reschedule date later in the year when folks perhaps are not as busy.

