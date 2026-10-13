Register for Impact Conference by October 16 + You Could Win!

Connect with local business leaders, discover how collaboration is helping organizations solve complex challenges, and bring fresh ideas back to your workplace.

Plus, gain insight into the economic forces shaping Central Oregon—and what they could mean for your business in the year ahead.

Register by October 16 and you’ll automatically be entered to win a Lift Fitness Studio Experience Package, including five group fitness classes and five personal training sessions!

Already registered? You’re already entered!

Building Stronger Organizations Together

Today’s workplaces are navigating constant change, evolving workforce expectations and economic uncertainty. The organizations that thrive aren’t facing these challenges alone. They’re learning from one another, sharing ideas and building resilience through collaboration.

Join business and community leaders from across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest for the 2026 Impact Conference, a dynamic morning of practical ideas, meaningful conversations and fresh perspectives to help strengthen your organization and prepare for what’s next.

Keynote Speaker

We’re excited to welcome Anja Taylor, President of Kinesis, as this year’s keynote speaker.

Drawing on decades of experience working alongside organizations through change, Anja will share inspiring stories, practical strategies and real-world examples of how collaboration, strong workplace culture and innovative thinking help organizations adapt, overcome challenges and thrive.

Beyond the keynote, you’ll engage in interactive Power Rounds, hear a forward-looking regional economic forecast and connect with professionals across industries who are navigating many of the same opportunities and challenges. You’ll leave with fresh ideas, practical takeaways and new connections you can put to work right away.

2026 Impact Conference: Resilience Through Collaboration

November 13 | 7:30–11:30am

Riverhouse Convention Center

$135 for Members | $165 for Non-Members

https://www.bendchamber.org/events/2026-impact-conference