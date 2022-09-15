Register Now for QuickBooks Courses

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

A functional accounting system with easily generated, accurate reporting is vital to your business. Move beyond the basics and learn how to master financial statements, budgets, and more in the desktop version of QuickBooks.

Wednesdays, October 12, 19 and 26 | 6-8pm | $129

Online via Zoom

Instructor: Patti Norris

Do you need to access your QuickBooks accounts when you are out of the office? QuickBooks Online is your answer. Do your own bookkeeping and make it manageable and efficient with this cloud-based accounting program. Access your accounts from anywhere in a secure environment without having to install software on your computer. Set up new customer and vendor accounts, create invoices, record sales, enter payments and more.

Tuesdays, November 1, 8 and 15 | 6-8pm | $129

Online via Zoom

Instructor: Patti Norris

Instructor Highlight

Patti Norris brings many years of business, technology, and teaching expertise to our instructional team. Along with a B.A. in Economics and a Masters of Business Administration, her long career in the high-tech industry includes extensive experience with using, teaching, and supporting many popular software applications. Patti is driven to help translate “tech-speak” into “human-speak” and to make the power of technology usable for everyone. In addition to her work at COCC’s Center for Business, Industry & Professional Development, Patti is also a part-time faculty member of the college’s Computer & Information Systems department, and an advocate for business and education in Central Oregon and around the state.

