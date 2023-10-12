Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Register Now for the 2023 Oregon Solar + Storage Conference

Register Now for the 2023 Oregon Solar + Storage Conference

0
By on E-Headlines

You don’t want to miss out on this year’s Oregon Solar+ Storage conference . . .

November 7-9, 2023
Crowne Plaza, Convention Center Portland, Oregon

Are you ready for this year’s Event? Want to see what new and exciting sessions we are having. The 2023 Agenda is now live!

2023 Agenda

Why should you attend this year? First off, it will be an illuminating conference.

More reasons:

  • Career fair 1-6pm (Tuesday, November 7)
  • Loads of fun networking opportunities
  • Business Development
  • Energy Storage
  • Panel discussions with top people in the field
  • Continuing Education
  • Energy Trust of Oregon programs.
  • What’s new for Oregon Solar, grants, programs, codes
  • Utility Scale PV and Energy Storage —Wednesday, November 8
  • Policy and Regulatory — Wednesday, November 8th and Thursday, November 9
  • GOAT YOGA… Yes you read right Goat Yoga
  • and so much more…

Registration NOW OPEN!!!

Want to Sponsor this year’s event? Quick, there is still time

Contact Kristi@oseia.org to learn more

IMPORTANT DATES:

Solar Career Expo
November 7, 2023

Energy Trust Contractor Day
November 7, 2023

Solar + Storage Conference
November 7-9, 2023

orssia.org

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply