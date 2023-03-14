Register Now For the 2023 Oregon Technology Awards

(Photos courtesy of Technology Association of Oregon)
For 39 years Technology Association of Oregon has celebrated excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry. On May 16, Technology Association of Oregon will recognize nine companies for their accomplishments, leadership, and commitment to the industry and community.
NEW THIS YEAR! Winners of individual awards will be recognized at an exclusive dinner in September 2023 in front of an audience of colleagues, friends, family and other c-level tech executives.By recognizing individual achievement at the event of a second award in September, this change enables us to provide greater visibility and recognition to both the individual award winners as well as the finalists and winners of the company awards.
2023 Oregon Technology Awards
Tuesday, May 16 | Oregon Convention Center
2023 Ticketing Information
This year you can purchase your table or tickets through our registration site.
2023 Schedule
- 4pm — Welcome Reception
- 5pm— Awards Ceremony + Dinner
- 8pm — Offsite After Party
2023 Pricing
Awards Ceremony & Dinner*
TAO Member Tech Company: $200
Non-Member Tech Company: $250
TAO Member Table of 10: $2,000
Non-Member Table of 10: $2,500
Tickets include food and drink during Welcome Reception, Awards Ceremony, and the After Party.
Interested in finding out more about 2023 Oregon Technology Awards Sponsorship? Click Here to see the most up-to-date information or connect directly with Director of Events & Sponsorship, Ashley Kmiecik.