Registration Deadlines Soon for Fall Youth Sports Programs

While summer is just getting started, deadlines are coming up quickly for youth fall sports programs with Bend Park and Recreation District.

Programs include youth soccer, kindergarten soccer, flag football and middle school tennis. Parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up now to ensure their children can participate this fall.

“Fall is one of our busiest seasons for youth sports activities with soccer and flag football setting participation records nearly every year,” said Becky Rexford, sports programs manager. “To help make those great autumn Saturdays and Sundays, it’s important for parents and guardians to be aware of registration deadlines in July and August.”

Registration Deadlines

Registration deadlines for fall youth sport programs are as follows:

Youth soccer (Grades 1 st -8 th , 2024-25 school year — July 8 or until full)

-8 , 2024-25 school year — July 8 or until full) Kindergarten soccer (2024-25 school year — July 8 or until full)

Flag football (Grades 1 st -8 th , 2024-25 school year — July 29 or until full)

-8 , 2024-25 school year — July 29 or until full) Middle school tennis — (2024-25 school year — August 13 or until full)

Sport programs focus on participation and skill building in a fun, recreational environment. Recreation scholarships are available. See details and application here.

Volunteer Coaches

Youth sports leagues also offer opportunities for adults as volunteer coaches. Coaches provide support with program logistics, coaching and mentoring youth.

All volunteer coaches must complete an application, background check, take a concussion training course, enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.

For program information including dates, fees and to register, visit register.bendparksandrec.org.

bendparksandrec.org