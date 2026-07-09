Registration for Redmond Police Fall 2026 Citizen Academy Now Open

(Photo courtesy of Redmond Police Department)

The Redmond Police Department has announced the 2026 Citizen Academy will begin on September 16, running through November 18, 2026. Applications are currently being accepted for those interested in participating; class size is limited. The academy is designed to give those living in Redmond an overview of the criminal justice system, a more in-depth understanding of how their police department functions, and the procedures involved in working to make Redmond the safest community in Oregon.

“I’m thrilled to welcome participants to our 2026 Citizen Academy inside our newly opened Public Safety Center,” said Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis. “Building strong, genuine connections with the people of Redmond continues to be at the heart of our community‑policing mission. Throughout the Academy, residents will have the chance to see how our officers put our core values into action every day — Excellence, Teamwork, and Professionalism—as they serve and protect our community.”

The Citizen Academy provides community members with a historical look at the tradition, progress, and future of the Redmond Police Department. Classes are instructed by highly trained department staff members. Classes will include a discussion on the use of force, criminal investigation, School Resource Officers, traffic enforcement, a tour of Deschutes County 911 and the Deschutes County Adult Jail, as well as other areas of the police department. Academy attendees will also be given the opportunity to ride along with officers on duty.

Those interested in attending the 2026 Redmond Police Department Citizen Academy can apply online at redmondoregon.gov/CitizenAcademy. Only 24 attendees will be able to attend due to classroom size limitations for some scheduled activities. Hard copies of the application are available by request at the Redmond Police Department building, 111 NW Teak Ave.

The closing date for applications is July 31.

To learn more and/or to fill out the application visit redmondoregon.gov/CitizenAcademy.