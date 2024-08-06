Registration Now Open for the Green Building Tour

(One site on the tour will be WoodHaven Estates, showcasing affordable, no-gas density solutions | Photo by Kaleb Riley, Riley Visuals)

Record temps and wildfire smoke… it must be August in Central Oregon! On the more hopeful side, there are many innovative climate solutions happening right here in our backyard. One way to check out how change-makers in our community are responding to an unstable climate is by attending the Central Oregon Green Building Tour — learn more and register below!

Registration is OPEN for the Central Oregon Green Building Tour – Saturday, September 28

Join us for the 22nd Central Oregon Green Building Tour! This year we’re thrilled to showcase seven innovative sites around Bend that address four important themes: Building Dense Livable Cities, Electrification, Water Resiliency in the High Desert, and Healthy Materials Life Cycle Analysis (LCA).

Check out our registration page for a full calendar of events including a morning Summit with booths, community workshops, and speaker sessions. Plus our usual bike tour led by Bend Bikes (free e-bikes available)!

Schedule your FREE Home Energy Assessment

Whether you’re needing an upgraded cooling system to get through this summer heat, or you want to plan ahead for more energy-efficient heating before the weather gets cold, we’re here to connect you with Energy Trust incentives to get you what you need!

Find out if you qualify for a FREE Home Energy Assessment and sign up here! We will get in touch with you to schedule a visit.

Garden For Every School Grant Highlight

Reports are in from our 2023-24 school year grantees! One highlight is the Madras Community Garden, which is open and operating with gardeners from Madras High School, Elementary School, and the community!

“We hope that usership continues to increase especially as people start to see the garden come alive. Our hope is that is become a place where the community can come together!” ~Ian Garrett, Madras HS

Rethink Waste Project Reminders

We’re hiring! ¡estamos contratando! Check out the Rethink Waste Program Coordinator position here in English and in Spanish. Applications due August 12.

The final RWP Community Innovation Fund application deadline is coming up on August 15. Priority will be considered for projects that address food waste/composting, or take place in multifamily housing developments like apartments, condos, and multiplexes. Apply today!

One Week Left in the Climate Movement Challenge!

Help us make a push for the finish line this week during our biggest fundraiser EVER!

Thanks to teams and individuals who have been sharing their fundraising pages, the Climate Movement Challenge has raised over $10,000!

Will you donate today to be part of the climate solution in Central Oregon? Support a team or create your own page here!

