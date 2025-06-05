Registration OPEN for MountainStar’s 11th Annual Birdies 4 Babies Gala & Golf Fundraiser

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) announces that registration is now open for its 11th Annual Birdies 4 Babies (B4B) Golf & Gala Fundraiser, taking place August 9-10, 2025. This signature two-day event supports MountainStar’s mission to prevent child abuse and neglect across Central Oregon by providing therapeutic services and critical support to vulnerable babies, toddlers, and their families.

The festivities begin on Saturday, August 9 with the Gala at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Doors open at 4pm for an unforgettable evening featuring live and silent auctions, a family-style dinner, an open bar, live music, dancing, and the inspiring Wand Raise, a powerful moment of giving that fuels MountainStar’s programs year-round.

The excitement continues on Sunday, August 10 with an 18-hole scramble-style Golf Tournament at Awbrey Glen Golf Club, a new location for the event. Check-in begins at 11am, with a 12pm start. Players will enjoy food and beverage tastings throughout the course, engaging contests, and an awards ceremony to cap off the weekend.

“Birdies 4 Babies continues to be our most impactful fundraiser of the year,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “Over the last decade, this event has raised more than $2.5 million to support local children and families. We’re proud to partner with businesses, community members, and volunteers to keep our services strong.”

Title sponsor Pahlisch Homes returns for their 11th consecutive year of generous support. Community members can participate by attending the event, sponsoring, volunteering, or bidding in the auction remotely with a $0 mobile bidding-only ticket.

To register or learn more, visit mtstar.org/b4b.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures.

Partners for Kids:

MountainStar is deeply grateful to our community for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families. We are proud to highlight the businesses that have joined Partners for Kids (P4K)—their generosity and advocacy for child abuse prevention help build a stronger, more stable future for our community.

mtstar.org