Registration Open for OSU-Cascades Putting-Golf Tournament

May 15, 2026

9am // Shotgun Start

11:30am // Reception

Eagle Crest Resort, Redmond

OSU-Cascades’ annual 18-hole putting tournament, held in partnership with the OSU Alumni Association, is growing in popularity and impact — our 2025 event sold out weeks before the date!

The event welcomes all levels of players, from first-time players to seasoned golfers.

In addition to fun and camaraderie, you’ll enjoy a lunch reception and hearing from OSU-Cascades’ leaders.

About the Basic Needs Fund

There are more students with high financial need at OSU-Cascades than the national average. The Basic Needs Fund ensures students facing unexpected financial challenges have access to essentials — like food, housing, transportation, textbooks and emergency support — helping them stay on track to complete their degree.

Sponsors Welcome

Deepen your impact for OSU-Cascades students while gaining valuable visibility for your organization! Hole sponsorships start at $500, with the cost of the exclusive Presenting sponsorship at $5000.

