Registration Open for OSU-Cascades Putting-Golf Tournament

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)
May 15, 2026
9am // Shotgun Start
11:30am // Reception
Eagle Crest Resort, Redmond
OSU-Cascades’ annual 18-hole putting tournament, held in partnership with the OSU Alumni Association, is growing in popularity and impact — our 2025 event sold out weeks before the date!
The event welcomes all levels of players, from first-time players to seasoned golfers.
In addition to fun and camaraderie, you’ll enjoy a lunch reception and hearing from OSU-Cascades’ leaders.
About the Basic Needs Fund
There are more students with high financial need at OSU-Cascades than the national average. The Basic Needs Fund ensures students facing unexpected financial challenges have access to essentials — like food, housing, transportation, textbooks and emergency support — helping them stay on track to complete their degree.
Sign Up to Play!
Sponsors Welcome
Deepen your impact for OSU-Cascades students while gaining valuable visibility for your organization! Hole sponsorships start at $500, with the cost of the exclusive Presenting sponsorship at $5000.