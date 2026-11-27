Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for winter and spring recreation programs and sports leagues on Tuesday, December 8. Available activities include programs held in January through early June and sports leagues with registration deadlines during this time.

An online Winter/Spring 2027 Playlist is available for viewing and download on the district website.

Registration opens at 6am on December 8, including the virtual waiting room that will create a randomly selected queue for patrons logged on before 6am.

All winter and spring programs open for registration including recreation, enrichment, sports, swim lessons and aquatics. This includes no-school day camps (including spring break), art, crafts, ice skating, technology, fitness, outdoors, cooking and more. Sports leagues include adult curling, adult and youth hockey, indoor soccer and youth lacrosse.

“Prior to 2020, winter and spring registrations opened together, so this marks a return to a past process,” said Michael Egging, recreation business manager. “This allows community members to plan further ahead and to have expanded offerings for consideration simultaneously as they look to the next seasons.”

Registration Information Tabling

BPRD’s Customer Service Team will be available in the days leading to registration opening to answer questions and help with preparation.

Tuesday, December 1: 4:15-6:15pm at The Pavilion during skate lessons

Thursday, December 3: 3:30-5:30pm at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center during swim lessons

Friday, December 4: 4-6pm at Larkspur Community Center during rec swim

With English and Spanish language services available, staff can set up/update a household account, provide activity details, help build the online wish list, and assist with the scholarship process as needed. Attendees can also learn about inclusion services and therapeutic recreation programs for those with disabilities.

Scholarships and account login encouraged in advance

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration. In the last year, approximately 3,200 individuals received financial support to participate in programs.

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so in advance to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs.

Registration day options

When registrations open at 6am patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. – open at 6am. (Dec. 8 only)

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE 6th St. – open at 5:30am.

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. – open at 6am.

Customer Service can be reached by phone at 541-389-7275.

For planning ahead, summer registration opening will remain two days (March 2 and 3) due to high volume.