Registration Opens for SOLVE’s Month-Long Spring Cleanup

Registration is now open for the annual Oregon Spring Cleanup, in partnership with Portland General Electric. This year, SOLVE is expanding its largest spring volunteer initiative to span the entire month of April, turning Earth Month into coordinated action across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The Oregon Spring Cleanup is SOLVE’s largest spring volunteer initiative, bringing together individuals, families, schools, businesses, and community groups to care for beaches, neighborhoods, parks, natural areas, and waterways. Projects include litter cleanups and habitat restoration efforts such as native plantings, invasive species removal, and mulching. In April 2025, the initiative supported 214 projects, engaging nearly 4,500 volunteers who removed 26,077 pounds of trash and cleared more than 22 acres of invasive species across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

With 65 events already open for registration, volunteers can sign up for projects taking place throughout April. SOLVE is aiming for 200+ projects across the region and continues to recruit additional event leaders to broaden statewide engagement. Expanding the initiative to a full month creates greater access and enables more communities to take part in coordinated Earth Month action.

“Earth Month is a powerful reminder that local action drives meaningful environmental impact,” said Kregg Arntson, director of community impact at Portland General Electric. “Through our partnership with SOLVE, PGE deepens its commitment to helping Oregon’s vibrant communities become climate resilient communities.”

As global attention turns toward environmental awareness in April, the Oregon Spring Cleanup provides a way to translate that momentum into tangible results. Each project contributes to protecting natural spaces, improving neighborhood livability, and preventing litter from entering rivers and the ocean ahead of peak recreation season.

SOLVE is actively seeking additional event leaders to host cleanup or restoration projects in April. Whether returning hosts or first-time leaders, participants receive planning support, free supplies, disposal assistance, and volunteer recruitment tools. Hosting a project can be as simple as identifying a site in need and completing the new leader orientation at volunteer.solve.org/orientation.

How to Get Involved

Volunteer: Browse the event calendar and register yourself or a group at solve.org/oregon-spring

Lead your own project: SOLVE provides all the necessary resources, including supplies and disposal funds, to make hosting a project easy for you.

Encourage participation: Invite schools, workplaces, and community groups to take part in Earth Month action

The Oregon Spring Cleanup 2026 is made possible through the partnership with Portland General Electric and the generous support of Clean Water Services, Fred Meyer, Metro, Oregon State Park & Recreation, The Standard, AAA Oregon/Idaho, Intel, Kaiser Permanente, KOIN6, LAM Research, Lithia & Driveway, National Parks Recreation & Parks Association, and PepsiCo.

For more information or to register, visit solve.org/oregon-spring

About SOLVE:

SOLVE brings communities together to take care of our environment and enhance our waterways. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots initiative to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon, and SW Washington, to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, while empowering a community of environmental stewards for our state.

