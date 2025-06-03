Remedy Sports Medicine Hosts Open House & Complimentary Treatment Demos

Remedy Sports Medicine will host a community and patient open house on Monday, June 10, from 6-8pm at its Bend clinic. The event will feature raffles, exclusive service packages, light refreshments, and live demonstrations of the advanced Shockwave and Class IV laser therapies used by professional athletes and elite sports medicine providers.

Earlier in the day, from 2-5pm, Remedy will co-host complimentary 20-minute treatment demos in partnership with a representative from Enovis, the manufacturer of Chattanooga Shockwave and LightForce Laser devices. Community members are invited to experience these innovative, non-invasive treatments firsthand, ask questions, and learn how these therapies are used to effectively address pain, injuries, and chronic conditions without surgery or downtime.

Remedy Sports Medicine is Central Oregon’s only clinic offering both Focused and Radial Shockwave Therapy alongside Class IV Laser Therapy in one integrated treatment plan. Founded and led by Maria DelliVeneri MS, LAT, ATC, OPE-C an experienced sports medicine clinician and former national clinical educator for Enovis, the clinic specializes in helping active adults heal naturally and return to the activities they love.

remedysportsmedicine.com • 541-604-8277