Reminder — County Commission Forum this Tuesday

Election season is upon us with candidates running to represent Bendites at all levels of government — from City Council and County Commissioners to the State Legislature in Salem.

The Bend Chamber of Commerce is excited to host a series of forums focusing on the business community to introduce the candidates and learn about their policy platforms. You’ll hear from the candidates firsthand, plus have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.

September 6, 14 & 19

5-7:30pm at Open Space Event Studios

Free to Attend w/Registration Required.

Food & Beverages Included.

County Commission — September 6

Position #1

Tony DeBone | Oliver Tatom

Position #3

Patti Adair | Morgan Schmidt

Moderated By:

Gerry O’Brien, Editor, The Bulletin

State Representatives — September 14

House District 53

Emerson Levy | Michael Sipe

House District 54

Jason Kropf | Judy Trego

Moderated By:

Allen Martin, Anchor, CO Daily News

Bend City Council & Mayor — September 19

Position #4

Barb Campbell | Karon Johnson

Bill Olsen | Erlin Taylor

Position #5

Ariel Mendez | Sean Sipe

Position #6

Julia Brown | Rick Johns

Mike Riley

Mayor

Melanie Kebler | Chris Piper

Moderated By:

Allen Schauffler, Anchor, CO Daily News

