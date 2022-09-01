Cascade Business News
Reminder — County Commission Forum this Tuesday

Election season is upon us with candidates running to represent Bendites at all levels of government — from City Council and County Commissioners to the State Legislature in Salem.

The Bend Chamber of Commerce is excited to host a series of forums focusing on the business community to introduce the candidates and learn about their policy platforms. You’ll hear from the candidates firsthand, plus have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.

September 6, 14 & 19
5-7:30pm at Open Space Event Studios
Free to Attend w/Registration Required.
Food & Beverages Included.
Don’t miss out, register today!

County Commission — September 6

Position #1
Tony DeBone | Oliver Tatom

Position #3
Patti Adair | Morgan Schmidt

Moderated By:
Gerry O’Brien, Editor, The Bulletin

Learn More

State Representatives — September 14

House District 53
Emerson Levy | Michael Sipe

House District 54
Jason Kropf | Judy Trego

Moderated By:
Allen Martin, Anchor, CO Daily News

Learn More

Bend City Council & Mayor — September 19

Position #4
Barb Campbell | Karon Johnson
Bill Olsen | Erlin Taylor

Position #5
Ariel Mendez | Sean Sipe

Position #6
Julia Brown | Rick Johns
Mike Riley

Mayor
Melanie Kebler | Chris Piper

Moderated By:
Allen Schauffler, Anchor, CO Daily News

Learn More

bendchamber.org

