Reminder — County Commission Forum this Tuesday

Election season is upon us with candidates running to represent Bendites at all levels of government — from City Council and County Commissioners to the State Legislature in Salem.
The Bend Chamber of Commerce is excited to host a series of forums focusing on the business community to introduce the candidates and learn about their policy platforms. You’ll hear from the candidates firsthand, plus have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.
September 6, 14 & 19
5-7:30pm at Open Space Event Studios
Free to Attend w/Registration Required.
Food & Beverages Included.
Don’t miss out, register today!
County Commission — September 6
Position #1
Tony DeBone | Oliver Tatom
Position #3
Patti Adair | Morgan Schmidt
Moderated By:
Gerry O’Brien, Editor, The Bulletin
State Representatives — September 14
House District 53
Emerson Levy | Michael Sipe
House District 54
Jason Kropf | Judy Trego
Moderated By:
Allen Martin, Anchor, CO Daily News
Bend City Council & Mayor — September 19
Position #4
Barb Campbell | Karon Johnson
Bill Olsen | Erlin Taylor
Position #5
Ariel Mendez | Sean Sipe
Position #6
Julia Brown | Rick Johns
Mike Riley
Mayor
Melanie Kebler | Chris Piper
Moderated By:
Allen Schauffler, Anchor, CO Daily News