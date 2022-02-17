Reminder: PubTalk is Next Week

(Graphic | Courtesy of EDCO)

Next Thursday EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk will get a little “outdoorsy,” from surfing in the high desert to an Outside acquisition. Add that to a new line of not just fun, but functional, beverages, and you’ve got February’s updated PubTalk program below.

Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, February 24

Silver Moon Brewing | In-Person + Virtual

5pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Extra parking will be made available on PubTalk nights after 5pm in both Atlas Law Group and Francis, Hansen & Martin, LLP’s parking lots. Thanks, neighbors!

Keynote Speaker:

Outside’s Acquisition of CAIRN | The Story and Their Future

Rob Little | Senior Director, Commerce Operations | Outside

Former Co-Founder & Co-CEO | CAIRN

Early Stage Companies:

Dave Chun | Co-Owner | Bend Surf

Thomas Angel | Founder & CEO | Altitude Beverage

Join us again in February at Silver Moon…with more room

Purchase in-person tickets here: eventbrite.com/e/february-2022-central-oregon-pubtalk-tickets .

Purchase virtual tickets here: hopin.com/events/february-2022-central-oregon-pubtalk .

Keynote Spotlight

Rob Little founded CAIRN in early 2014, guiding the company through seven years of strategy, growth and fundraising prior to leading the company through an acquisition by Outside in 2021. Before starting CAIRN, Rob worked as an engineer for Lockheed Martin and spent two years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Latin America. During his free time, Rob can be found backpacking, skiing, biking and paddleboarding with friends, his wife Betsey, their daughters Kennedy (3) and Brooklyn (1.5) and their Cairn terrier Rocco.