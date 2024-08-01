Rep. Maxine Dexter Announces Resignation from the Oregon House of Representatives

Representative Maxine Dexter (D-Portland) announced her resignation from the Oregon House of Representatives where she is honored to serve the people of House District 33, Northwest and Downtown Portland, Linnton, and Cathedral Park. Her resignation will be effective on August 31, 2024.

“After much consideration, I have decided to resign from my position. With the next Legislative session beginning in January, I want to provide as much of an onramp as I can for the next Representative of House District 33, and allow them to hire staff, prepare their bills, and be ready to hit the ground running on January 21.”

“It has been an immense privilege and honor to serve in the Oregon House of Representatives for the past four years. Since taking office, we have made huge investments to support Oregonians. I am immensely proud of the work this body has done, and am proud to have been a leader in taking action to reduce opioid harm and making naloxone accessible in our schools, investing nearly $2 billion in housing and homeless services, and putting Oregon on a path to reduce emissions. It has truly been an incredible experience serving as State Representative.”

Dexter served as the Chair of the Interim House Committee on COVID-19 Response in 2021, Chair of the House Committee on Health Care Subcommittee on COVID-19 in 2021, and most recently served as Chair of the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness from 2022-2024.

Dexter served in the legislature for over two terms after being appointed in June 2020 following the death of Former Representative Mitch Greenlick. Dexter did not run for re-election to her seat in the state legislature and instead won the Democratic Primary Election to succeed Congressman Earl Blumenauer in U.S. Congress beginning next year.

