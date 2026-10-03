Reserve Your Seat: 250 in the West Continues

As 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, High Desert Museum has spent the year exploring what that legacy means in the American West. This fall, our lecture series, 250 in the West, comes to a close with three conversations featuring the voices of renowned scholars and historians.

October 19: Patriotism

Join Professor Michael Holloman (Colville Confederated Tribes) and renowned historian Patricia Limerick for a conversation about the nuanced ways people in this region have defined their relationship to the United States over time.

November 19: American Indians and the American Dream at 250

Hear from Dr. Kasey Keeler as she discusses the idea of the American Dream in relation to American Indians, including how Indigenous people have challenged this trope and new ways to think about the American Dream in the 21st century.

December 8: National Parks

Audrey Peterman, president and co-founder of Earthwise Productions, discusses national parks as the glue that holds America together. Every racial, ethnic and gender group can find their story in the park system, reflecting the diverse people who shaped where we are today. No-host bar and light appetizers included.

Tickets and prices: https://highdesertmuseum.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/calendar/