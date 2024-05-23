Residents Asked to Voice Ideas, Vision for Redmond Parks Plan Update

The City of Redmond is updating its citywide Parks Master Plan and wants input from area residents. The Parks Division will a community Open House meeting at 6pm on May 30, 2024, at Redmond City Hall, located at 411 SW Ninth Street. Residents of all ages are invited to attend and share their opinions and ideas for the future direction of Redmond’s park system.

The informal gathering will provide critical input that will be used to update the Parks Master Plan previously adopted by the city in 2018. This is the first of two community meetings that will be held as part of the planning process. Other outreach will include tabling at community events throughout the summer and a second Open House meeting in early fall to provide opportunities to comment on draft recommendations and project ideas.

“The meeting on May 30 will give people a chance to tell us how the city can best meet the park needs of individuals and families for in the years to come,” said Maria Ramirez, Special Projects and Natural Resource program manager. Participants will be asked to comment on the city’s opportunities and challenges for park space, trails and Dry Canyon, along with thoughts about park system priorities for the next five to ten years.

“This plan will be the road map for providing high-quality, community-driven parks, trails, open space and recreation amenities throughout Redmond for the next ten years,” said Ramirez. “It is essential to know what local concerns must be addressed in any strategies that are proposed for adoption. The more we can learn directly from residents, the better.”

The project team will be sharing information about what we’ve heard so far from the recent community survey and asking you to weigh in on options for the future of your parks, trails, and recreation amenities. This input will play an important role in developing the plan update.

Additional project information is available on the City of Redmond’s website, which can be accessed at redmondoregon.gov/ParksPlan. If you have questions or comments about the Parks Master Plan update or the community meeting at City Hall, please contact Maria Ramirez at 541-504-2003 or e-mail maria.ramirez@redmondoregon.gov.

