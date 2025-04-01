Residents Invited to Vote in 2025 People’s Choice Art Contest

((L-R) Leaf Petroglyph by Lin McJunkin on display at City Hall Courtyard, Big Bigmouth by Rick True on display at Seventh & Evergreen SQ, Ego by Jacob Novinger on display at Ninth & Evergreen SQ and Fossil 3 by Lin McJunkin on display at Redmond Fire Dept on Dogwood Ave.)

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) invites residents to vote for their favorite sculpture in the 2025 People’s Choice contest as part of the Art Around the Clock (AATC) program. All of the participating pieces have been on loan and displayed throughout the City of Redmond for the past three years. The sculpture with the most votes will then become part of the City’s permanent outdoor gallery art collection. Residents are encouraged to vote online at redmondoregon.gov/ArtBallot2025. Voting will remain open until April 30, 2025.

“RCAPP is so excited for this year’s People’s Choice contest, as it is an engaging way to expand the public art gallery, to get a sense for the type of artwork the community prefers, and to give the lucky artist a cash prize,” states Morgan Snyder, RCAPP liaison. “The Art Around the Clock program is really a win-win all around.”

The city regularly displays an amazing variety of public art sculptures for the community to enjoy free of charge, thanks in no small part to the Art Around the Clock (AATC) program. As part of AATC, selected artists loan their sculptures to the City of Redmond for an exhibition period of two years and concludes with another round of the People’s Choice contest. Once this year’s votes are cast and the community’s most favorite of nine pieces has been revealed, RCAPP will offer the artist a cash prize of $9,000 to purchase the winning piece and add it to the permanent art collection.

The city currently has 53 unique artworks on display in the outdoor gallery for all to enjoy, of which, 30 have come to us through the Art Around the Clock program.

For more information about the 2025 People’s Choice contest, the Art Around the Clock program, or RCAPP, please visit www.redmondoregon.gov/AATC or reach out to RCAPP Liaison Morgan Snyder at (541) 504-3062 or morgan.snyder@redmondoregon.gov.

About RCAPP:

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) enhances Redmond’s community identity by strategically placing art in public places, advising city policies, fostering community engagement and partnerships, and securing funding for arts and culture initiatives.

redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP • facebook.com/RedmondPublicArt • instagram.com/redmond_rcapp