Responsible Wind Energy Generation off Oregon Coast is Subject of Next OSU Science Pub Talk

Oregon State University’s Science Pub on Monday, May 9, will focus on the perspectives and complexities associated with responsible wind energy generation off the Oregon Coast.

The virtual event, a joint effort of Oregon State University in Corvallis and OSU-Cascades in Bend, will feature Flaxen Conway, director of OSU’s marine resource management graduate grogram and an Oregon Sea Grant Extension specialist.

Conway, a professor in OSU’s College of Liberal Arts, will discuss how large and complicated challenges like energy, climate change and food security necessitate thoughtful, creative and complementary solutions. She’ll talk about how renewable energy, both at sea and on land, has the potential to be one of those solutions.

Conway cautions, however, that there are no silver bullets and that finding lasting solutions requires careful consideration, being explicit about tradeoffs and avoiding or minimizing negative impacts.

In her roles at Oregon State, Conway works with coastal communities, families and other groups affected by changes in natural resource policy and management. She helps them access resources, build coalitions and plan strategies that aim to meet the needs of all interests.

Conway works with multiple partners to provide coastal and statewide outreach and engagement for the development of community educational programs and materials, and she conducts research related to cooperative learning, conflict transformation, personal and group leadership, community economic development and adapting to change.

The free Science Pub will run from 6-7:30pm and will be broadcast on YouTube Live. Registration is required and can be completed at beav.es/ioC. Instructions to access the event will be sent to those who RSVP.

Sponsors of Science Pub include the OSU Office of Research and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

For more information, visit the Science Pub website.

