Resurgence Gin Barrel-Aged Ale from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Represents a Fresh Rising of a Familiar Favorite

A new rising often comes from an innovative twist on a familiar favorite, and the extremely limited release of the Resurgence Gin-Barrel Aged Ale from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. has the power to do just that.

From the imagination of Director of Brewing Operations Ryan Schmiege and his team comes a fresh rising of Revival IPA — a light and crushable IPA that has long been a favorite among Cascade Lakes’ seasonal lineup. For Resurgence Ale, Cascade Lakes brewers aged Revival IPA for seven months in gin barrels from Gompers Distillery in Redmond. The result is a small batch ale that will surely stoke a surge of appreciation for the original in anyone lucky enough to get their hands on it.

“To brew Resurgence Ale, we took an IPA noted for its subtle bitterness, with notes of mangosteen and vanilla, and aged it in gin barrels, which gives the IPA a hoppy, botanical, and more intense character than Revival,” said Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. director of brewing operations. “We couldn’t be happier with the result. Not only is Resurgence a complex and unique creation, but the undertaking helped give us a renewed appreciation for the character of the original.”

Resurgence Ale is available on tap and in 500ml bottles at Cascade Lakes’ two Central Oregon pub locations, and in 500ml bottles at grocery stores throughout Oregon. But brewed in such limited quantities, the window opportunity to try Resurgence will be narrow.

Resurgence Ale Gin Barrel-Aged Ale Profile

Grain: 2-Row, Rolled Oats

Hops: Centennial, Idaho-7

Brewmaster: Ryan Schmiege

IBU: 65

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Draft & 500 ml bottles

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.:

Born in 1994 in beautiful Central Oregon, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is a bold, genuine, innovative, and community-minded brewing and eatery company. Under the direction of General Manager Andy Rhine and Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes produces six year-round brews and a rotating selection of seasonal offerings. Cascade Lakes’ beers can be found in five states along the west coast, on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs including the Bend flagship location on the road to Mt. Bachelor, and the original 7th Street Redmond location. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in Bend in late 2022.

cascadelakes.com