Retired Real Estate Broker Sandy Garner Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Central Oregon Builders Association

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate, a real estate agency, announces its founder, Sandy Garner, who retired in 2023, has won Central Oregon Builder Association’s (COBA) Lifetime Achievement Award. COBA has been giving out this award for the last 20 years to those achieving great things in the housing industry.

A native and lifelong resident of Central Oregon, Garner got her license in 1979 and retired in 2023. Affiliated with Coldwell Banker at the start of her career, she also founded The Garner Group, which joined the internationally affiliated Harcourts franchise in 2014. Garner was one of Bend’s top producing agents for her entire career.

“Sandy Garner has served our community, the housing industry and has been an exemplary member of the Central Oregon Builders Association,” said Tim Knopp, COBA executive vice president. “She has worked tirelessly and been a leader for 45 years helping people find the home that fits their needs with integrity and class. She has been an instrumental part of the COBA Tour of Homes and helping builders produce homes people want in the Central Oregon market. Central Oregon wouldn’t be what it is today if we weren’t blessed to have her work and live here. Sandy earned the COBA lifetime achievement award and the recognition that comes with it.”

During her career, Garner’s trademark was new neighborhoods and her relationships with builders and developers. Her first endeavor was Tanglewood in 1989, where she worked in partnership with Eric and Marilyn Loftsgard of Loftsgard Homes. Garner’s understanding of Bend’s trajectory for growth sent her and the builders she worked with down a successful path, working on such developments such as Larkspur, Foxborough, Northpointe, Sagewood, Valley View (Redmond), Outcrop, Braeburn, West Bend Village, Miller Heights and Northwest Crossing. Sandy worked with developers Bill Smith and Mike Tennant of Brooks Resources, and many others.

“The great joy of my career has been working with builders to sell homes that people have loved living in,” said Garner. “To be given this award that acknowledges my work is so meaningful to me. I am grateful to all of the builders and architects that I have worked with over the many years of work in Central Oregon. It’s done my heart good to know that we’ve created homes and communities within Bend that we can be proud of.”

A testament to Garner’s influence are the number of family members who have counted real estate as their career, including her daughters, sons-in-law, stepchildren, niece, grandchildren and brother-in-law.

About The Garner Group:

Harcourts The Garner Group is a full-service real estate agency specializing in residential real estate in Central Oregon with offices in Bend and Redmond. The Garner Group is comprised of only full-time real estate agents guided by a leadership team with a combined 100+ years of experience who themselves consistently rank among the top agents in the country. While buying and selling real estate can be some of a person’s most important financial transactions, The Garner Group’s knowledge, connections and hard work have earned them clients for life, one home at a time. Founded in 2001, The Garner Group is known for its relentless pursuit of what is right, a focus on the wellness of their agents and a focus on giving back to their community.

About Harcourts:​

Harcourts began their journey as a real estate company in New Zealand in 1888. Since then, the group has expanded to 840 offices in ten different countries around the world. Specializing in residential, commercial, and luxury real estate, as well as property management services, Harcourts is the fastest growing real estate company in the world.

