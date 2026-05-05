Return of May Walk & Roll Challenge

(Photo courtesy of Commute Options)

Commute Options is inviting Central and Eastern Oregonians to trade four wheels for two feet (or two wheels) this spring with the return of the May Walk & Roll Challenge. Running from May 4 to May 17, the challenge is the centerpiece of a month-long regional celebration of sustainable transit, community connectivity, and healthier lifestyles.

Whether commuting to the office, running errands at the local market, or simply enjoying the spring air, every trip counts. Participants are encouraged to log any “walk or roll” activity — including walking or biking to a bus stop — to support multimodal transportation.

Log at least four trips during the two-week challenge to be entered into a prize drawing! Thanks to our generous community partners, there are more than 20 opportunities to win gift cards to favorite local businesses, including FootZone, Blue Eyes Burgers & Fries, El Sancho and Strictly Organic.

A Month of Movement Across Central Oregon

The May Walk & Roll Challenge serves as the connective tissue between several key community events designed to get Oregon moving:

May 5: The Bend Bikeways Reveal Community Ride: Hosted by the City of Bend, this ride kicks off at 5pm at City Hall (710 NW Bond St). Participants will receive route maps and swag before departing at 5:30pm to explore the newly installed traffic diverters and wayfinding signage in the Old Bend and River West neighborhoods. The ride concludes at 7pm at Papi Chulo’s in the Box Factory, showcasing the city’s progress in building a connected, protected bike network.

May 6: National Walk & Roll to School Day: Commute Options and its Safe Routes to School partners encourage students and families across the region to join thousands of schools nationwide in an active morning commute. Whether it’s a Walking School Bus, a Bike Bus or simply a Park-and-Walk (parking a few blocks away to walk the rest of the way), the event highlights the benefits of physical activity and the need for safer school zones. Check out this webpage for suggested walking and rolling route maps for many schools in the Bend La Pine School District.

May 4-17: The May Walk & Roll Challenge: During these two weeks, every trip logged on Get There Connect increases your chances to win. Whether you are walking to the store, rolling to the office, or biking to a transit stop, your movement counts toward regional prizes and carbon reduction goals.

“This challenge is about more than just prizes; it’s about celebrating the vibrant, sustainable ways our community moves,” says Brian Potwin, executive director at Commute Options. “Every trip logged is a step toward a healthier lifestyle and a greener Oregon.”

How to Participate and Win with May Walk & Roll Challenge

Joining the challenge is simple and offers participants a chance to win prizes from local businesses:

Register: Sign up or log in to your account on Get There Connect.

Sign up or log in to your account on Get There Connect. Track Your Trips: Log all walking, rolling, or transit-connected trips between May 4 and May 17.

Log all walking, rolling, or transit-connected trips between May 4 and May 17. Win Big: Participants who log at least four trips during the two-week challenge will be automatically entered into a random drawing for gift cards from local businesses.

For more information on the May Walk and Roll Challenge, please visit commuteoptions.org/may-walk-and-roll-challenge-2.

About Commute Options:

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options, working towards healthier individuals, a cleaner environment, and a stronger economy.

About Get There Rewards:

The Get There Rewards program is a membership initiative for Central and Eastern Oregon businesses designed to incentivize sustainable commuting. Through the platform, employees earn points for choosing eco-friendly travel options — such as biking, walking, carpooling, vanpooling, using public transit, or even working from home. These points are then redeemable for $20 gift cards from a variety of national retailers. For employers, the program provides a low-cost employee benefit ($25 per participant annually) that offers valuable insights into their organization’s collective environmental impact, including carbon footprint reduction and calories burned.

commuteoptions.org • commuteoptions.org/get-there-rewards