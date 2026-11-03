Return Timeline for Silver Rail Community

Today Bend-La Pine Schools shared an update with staff and families of Silver Rail Elementary School on the timeline for reopening the building and inviting families back.

With the expected completion of restoration work by Monday, November 9, the District will be ready to welcome students back on Thursday, November 12, barring any unforeseen challenges.

Our Silver Rail updates page includes details on the timeline, including when teachers and staff will return and prepare classrooms and learning spaces, and opportunities for Silver Rail families to visit campus and walk through the school prior to November 12.

Several additional safety and support measures will be in place at Silver Rail starting November 12. We will have a School Resource Officer on campus through the end of the school year. We will also have more student support specialists to provide mental health care. In addition, an extra administrator and extra staff will be on site to maintain a safe and supportive learning environment during this transition.