Revealed: Oregon Electricity Bills Are Rising Faster Than Most U.S. States

(Graphic and story courtesy of Wilson & Myers)

New research has revealed the states where home electricity bills are increasing the fastest, with Oregon ranking tenth.

The study, conducted by appliance repair experts at Wilson & Myers, examined federal energy records covering every state from 2019 to 2024, the most recently available data. The average monthly bills in each state over each year were calculated by dividing each state’s total residential electricity revenue by its number of residential customer accounts, then by twelve.

Every figure was then adjusted for inflation using the Consumer Price Index, which rose 22.7% over the same five years.

Oregon findings

Oregon ranks tenth overall, with bills increasing from $100.35 in 2019 to $129.62 in 2024, an increase of 29.2%, or 5.3% after adjusting for inflation. At this rate, electricity bills in the state will hit $176.22 per month by 2030.

The states where electricity bills increased the most

Rank State Average monthly bill 2019 Average monthly bill 2024 Rise before inflation Rise after inflation 1 California $101.92 $160.86 57.80% 28.60% 2 New York $103.60 $139.53 34.70% 9.80% 3 Rhode Island $121.62 $162.40 33.50% 8.80% 4 Maine $100.53 $133.60 32.90% 8.30% 5 Massachusetts $125.89 $167.20 32.80% 8.20%

California takes the top spot, with the average bill here having climbed from $101.92 to $160.86 between 2019 and 2024, a rise of 57.8% before inflation and 28.6% after it, roughly three times the real-terms increase of any other state. At this rate, electricity bills in the state are expected to reach $278.16 per month by 2030.

New York ranks second, with bills having risen from $103.60 to $139.53 over the five-year period, an increase of 34.7%, which works out to 9.8% after adjusting for inflation. If bills in the state continue to rise at a similar rate, they will reach $199.45 per month.

Rhode Island takes third place, with bills increasing from $121.62 in 2019 to $162.40 in 2024, an increase of 33.5%, or 8.8% after adjusting for inflation. At this rate, electricity bills in the state will hit $229.78 per month by 2030.

Maine places fourth, with bills increasing from $100.53 in 2019 to $133.60 in 2024, an increase of 32.9%, or 8.3% after adjusting for inflation. At this rate, electricity bills in the state will hit $187.92 per month by 2030.

Massachusetts ranks fifth, with the average bill having risen from $125.89 to $167.20 over the five-year period, an increase of 32.8%, which works out at 8.2% after adjusting for inflation. If bills in the state continue to rise at a similar rate, they are expected to reach $235.03 per month by 2030.

The states where electricity bills increased the least

Rank State Average monthly bill 2019 Average monthly bill 2024 Rise before inflation Rise after inflation 1 Nebraska $108.08 $110.28 2.00% -16.80% 2 Iowa $108.04 $111.54 3.20% -15.90% 3 South Carolina $144.73 $149.51 3.30% -15.80% 4 North Dakota $114.27 $118.38 3.60% -15.60% 5 South Dakota $120.60 $127.81 6.00% -13.60%

Nebraska is number one, with the average bill here having risen from $108.08 to $110.28 between 2019 and 2024. While that marks a slight 2% nominal rise before inflation, it represents a real-terms decrease of 16.8% after adjusting for inflation. At this rate, electricity bills in the state are expected to reach just $112.98 per month by 2030.

Iowa ranks second, with bills increasing from $108.04 to $111.54 over the five-year period. This is a 3.2% rise; however, it works out as a 15.9% drop after adjusting for inflation. If bills in the state continue on a similar path, they will reach $115.89 per month by 2030.

South Carolina takes third place, with bills rising from $144.73 in 2019 to $149.51 in 2024. That is an increase of 3.3% before inflation, or a real-terms decrease of 15.8% after adjusting for inflation. At this rate, electricity bills in the state will hit $155.45 per month by 2030.

North Dakota places fourth, with the average bill rising from $114.27 to $118.38 over the five years, an increase of 3.6% before inflation, which works out to a 15.6% drop after inflation adjustment. If bills in the state continue to move at a similar pace, they are projected to reach $123.51 per month by 2030.

South Dakota ranks fifth, with bills climbing from $120.60 in 2019 to $127.81 in 2024, an increase of 6.0% before inflation, or a real-terms drop of 13.6% after adjusting for inflation. At this rate, electricity bills in the state will hit $137.03 per month by 2030.

Alex Afone, CEO of Wilson & Myers, commented on the findings:

“Hawaii carries the largest bill in the country at $212.12 a month, and New Mexico the smallest at $92.88, a difference of more than $1,400 per year.

“If each state simply continued at the pace of the last five years, the average American bill would reach $182.71 a month by 2030, and California’s would reach $278.16, the largest increase in the country.

“If you’re worried about your electricity bills, it is important to ensure all of your appliances are in good working order so that they can work as efficiently as possible. The age of an appliance matters less than its condition, and a unit kept in good order will often outlast a newer one that has been left alone.

“People wait for something to break before they call, but appliances rarely fail without warning. A fridge that runs constantly, a dryer that needs a second cycle, a dishwasher leaving grit on the plates, those are all early signals, and they are usually cheap to put right at that stage.

“Check the seals, pull the unit out twice a year and clear the coils, and get the dryer vent cleared. None of that costs much, and it is the difference between an appliance quietly adding to your bill every month and one that does the job it was bought for.”