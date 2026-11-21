Have you ever misplaced a letter? Or been delayed sending a written reply or a check payment because you didn’t have an envelope, or a stamp? Have you spent hours rummaging through file boxes looking for last year’s tax return? Or your tax return from two years ago, or five years ago? Have you ever wished there was an easier way?

Revenue Online is the answer. With Revenue Online, you can:

File Oregon personal income tax returns for free with Direct File Oregon.

File returns for certain other tax programs and submit appeals or penalty waiver requests.

View activity from previous tax years and generate Personal Income Tax transcripts.

See the updated status of your account, including any activity, credits, or balances.

Send payments electronically while being able to save your information for future use.

View, print, and respond directly to a letter from the Oregon Department of Revenue.

Send messages to department staff.

Upload documents regarding your account.

“Connecting with the Department of Revenue through Revenue Online is the most significant step taxpayers can take now to improve their filing experience in 2027,” said Megan Denison, administrator of the Personal Tax and Compliance Division for the Oregon Department of Revenue. “In today’s world, we do everything online. That’s how we pay our bills. That’s where we get our news. We use smart TVs for our entertainment and smart phones to connect with each other. It’s a digital world and Revenue Online is the portal to the best digital tax experience.”

Creating an account is simple. Go to Revenue Online, click Sign Up in the box at the top right and follow the prompts. If you need help you can watch our how to video or ask our virtual assistant Doug, who can be found on the right in the top banner, for assistance.

To help safeguard taxpayers’ personal information, Revenue Online offers two-factor authentication when setting up an account. Taxpayers can choose to receive security codes through a trusted authentication app – such as Google Authenticator – or opt to receive codes via text message or email. These added layers of protection make it significantly harder for unauthorized users to access your account. Now is a great time to review your security settings and choose the method that works best for you.

Denison encouraged taxpayers who already have a Revenue Online account to log in to their account before tax season to make sure their password is current and double check things like estimated tax payments and the mailing address they have on file with the agency.

Having the wrong address on file with the agency is a common cause of delays, she said.

“Using Revenue Online is the best way to communicate with us,” she said. “If we send you a letter, you can access and respond to it electronically through your Revenue Online account. It also provides the best experience for taxpayers tracking the processing of their return using our improved ‘Where’s My Refund’ tool and for filing their state returns using Direct File Oregon.”

In addition, Denison noted that agricultural employers who have not yet applied for the Agricultural Employer Overtime Tax Credit will need a Revenue Online account to apply during the January 1-February 1 application period. Applications can only be made through Revenue Online.

Note: Revenue Online will be undergoing an upgrade and unavailable from 5pm, Friday, December 11, through 8am, Monday, December 14.