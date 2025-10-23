Reverie State Launches – Opening a Store Within a Store at Pac Nor Westy in the Box Factory

Bend’s creative retail landscape is about to get a little more nostalgic. Reverie State, the new scent-driven lifestyle brand built around the connection between scent, sound and memory, is opening its ﬁrst retail space inside Pac Nor Westy at the Box Factory.

The grand opening event will take place Saturday, October 25, from 2-7pm, featuring introductions to Reverie State’s nostalgic scent collections, refreshments, raGle and gift with purchase.

Founded in 2022 as Adventure Story, Reverie State reimagines the brand and creates small-batch candles, incense and room sprays that evoke memories from the past. Each custom-blended scent is designed to spark feelings of nostalgia and help us reconnect with the times and places that made us who we are. Each scent is paired with a curated streaming playlist accessible by QR code, blending fragrance and music into a fully immersive sensory experience.

“We all long for a place and time that no longer exists… that’s the bittersweet part of growing older,” said founder Rich Murphy. “What I’ve discovered is that every story from our past has a scent connected to it, and every memory has a soundtrack. When you bring those two things together — the scent and the music — you get to revisit those moments from the past, even just for a little while. Reverie State is about slowing down, feeling that nostalgia and remembering what made us who we are. We do that through the shared experience of scent and music.”

Housed within Pac Nor Westy’s ﬂagship store, the Reverie State space oGers an intimate setting where visitors can explore signature lines like Core Memories (candles in reusable rocks glasses inspired by coming-of-age moments paired with curated playlists) and Soundtrack Memories (candles and incense cones in retro nostalgic packaging paired with a curated “mix” playlist).

The opening event invites the Bend community to experience the brand ﬁrsthand: smell, listen, reminisce and take home an artifact of nostalgia.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Saturday, October 25, 2025 2-7pm Event Details: Refreshments, RaGle and Free Gift with Purchase

About Reverie State:

Reverie State is a nostalgia-driven fragrance brand based in Bend, Oregon, creating small-batch candles, incense and room sprays that merge scent, sound and storytelling. Each piece invites reﬂection through the pairing of scent and curated playlists.

reveriestate.com