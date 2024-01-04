Revving Up Excitement

Beaver Coach Sales, in collaboration with Lifestyle Wake and Midstate Power Sports, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Cabin Fever Expo, a premier showcase of luxury RVs, boats, and power sports equipment at the Deschutes County Expo Center.

Free Admission — January 18-21, inside the First Interstate Bank Arena at the fairgrounds in Redmond.

Get ready to fuel your passion for adventure as three of Central Oregon’s leading recreational vehicle dealerships join forces to present the Cabin Fever Expo. From January 18 to 21, Beaver Coach Sales, Lifestyle Wake, and Midstate Power Sports will converge inside the Deschutes County Expo Center, offering a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to explore the latest and greatest in luxury RVs, boats, and all-terrain vehicles. Attendees will have the chance to win over $1500 in giveaways, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Prizes include high-end accessories and exclusive experiences, creating an unforgettable experience for lucky visitors.

Key Event Details:

Join us at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center from January 18 to 21, to explore the featured offerings from Beaver Coach Sales, Lifestyle Wake, and Midstate Power Sports. Whether you’re dreaming of the open road in a luxury RV, craving the serenity of the water with a high-quality boat, or ready for off-road excitement with a Polaris vehicle, The Cabin Fever Expo is your gateway to the latest and greatest in recreational vehicles.

Don’t miss this opportunity to kickstart your next adventure! Admission is free, and complimentary parking is available.

About the Dealers:

Beaver Coach Sales, a locally owned and operated full-service luxury RV dealer, has become synonymous with excellence, dependability, and outstanding customer service. Their inventory, featuring brands such as Newmar, Entegra, Tiﬃn, Thor, Forest River, and Vanleigh, has earned them a prestigious spot in RVBusiness magazine’s Top 50 RV Dealers of North America for the fourth consecutive year. Join Beaver Coach Sales at The Cabin Fever Expo to discover their top-of-the-line products and services, all at competitive prices.

Lifestyle Wake and their team of dedicated water enthusiasts takes pride in providing exceptional customer service and expert advice for the purchase and maintenance of Nautique, Centurion Boats, Supreme, and MasterCraft boats. Their comprehensive showroom, service center, pro shop, and boat storage area ensure a complete boating experience. Explore the boating lifestyle with Lifestyle Wake at The Cabin Fever Expo.

Midstate Power Sports specializes in new and pre-owned Polaris all-terrain and utility task vehicles. Committed to delivering the latest products and outstanding service, their team offers services such as performance tuning, major or minor repairs, and routine maintenance to guarantee the prolonged safety and enjoyment of every customer.

Discover the thrill of off-road adventures with Midstate Power Sports at The Cabin Fever Expo.

thecabinfeverexpo.com