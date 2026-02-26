Ride4lifeNW Honors & Donors Pre-Run Event

You are respectfully invited to attend a very special evening — “Honors & Donors,” the official pre-run gathering of Ride4LifeNW. This event marks more than the beginning of a motorcycle ride around Oregon. It marks a movement.

Ride4LifeNW is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by double transplant recipient and cancer survivor Massimiliano “Max” Orsini. Born from resilience and gratitude, our mission is to:

Promote organ donation awareness

Support transplant patients and families

Honor living donors and donor families

Advocate for those waiting for life-saving transplants

Launch the “No Dog Left Behind” initiative to protect pets during medical crises

This year’s Oregon ride connects hospitals, transplant centers, veterans organizations, shelters, and communities across the state — amplifying the voices of those still waiting.

About the Honors & Donors Pre-Run Event

This special evening will bring together transplant recipients, donor families, community partners, and sponsors to:

Recognize donors and transplant warriors

Share Ride4LifeNW’s 2026–2027 vision and expansion plans

Introduce sponsorship and partnership opportunities

Host a curated silent auction benefiting our programs

Officially unveil a bold and symbolic Guinness World Record attempt

Every eight minutes, someone in America is added to the transplant waiting list. Ride4LifeNW exists to increase the number of “yes” moments that save lives.

What to Expect

✨ Inspiring stories

✨ Community networking

✨ Silent auction

✨ Preview of the Oregon Ride route

✨ Guinness World Record reveal

✨ Light refreshments in the Audi showroom at Kendall Import Campus

A Personal Note

From the lowest moments of illness

To the open road of Oregon

To a record attempt designed to inspire a nation

This is more than a ride.

It is gratitude in motion.

It honors those who gave their lives.

It is standing for those still waiting.

It is proving that resilience can travel far beyond survival.

And on May 22nd, we begin together.

Event Details

📍 Audi Showroom – Kendall Import Campus, Bend

📅 May 22

⏰ 4-6:30pm

👔 Business Casual

🅿 Parking available on site

RSVP to donatella@ride4lifenw.com

We look forward to beginning this journey together.

ride4lifenw.com