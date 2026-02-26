Ride4lifeNW Honors & Donors Pre-Run Event

You are respectfully invited to attend a very special evening — “Honors & Donors,” the official pre-run gathering of Ride4LifeNW. This event marks more than the beginning of a motorcycle ride around Oregon. It marks a movement.
Ride4LifeNW is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by double transplant recipient and cancer survivor Massimiliano “Max” Orsini. Born from resilience and gratitude, our mission is to:
- Promote organ donation awareness
- Support transplant patients and families
- Honor living donors and donor families
- Advocate for those waiting for life-saving transplants
- Launch the “No Dog Left Behind” initiative to protect pets during medical crises
This year’s Oregon ride connects hospitals, transplant centers, veterans organizations, shelters, and communities across the state — amplifying the voices of those still waiting.
About the Honors & Donors Pre-Run Event
This special evening will bring together transplant recipients, donor families, community partners, and sponsors to:
- Recognize donors and transplant warriors
- Share Ride4LifeNW’s 2026–2027 vision and expansion plans
- Introduce sponsorship and partnership opportunities
- Host a curated silent auction benefiting our programs
- Officially unveil a bold and symbolic Guinness World Record attempt
Every eight minutes, someone in America is added to the transplant waiting list. Ride4LifeNW exists to increase the number of “yes” moments that save lives.
What to Expect
✨ Inspiring stories
✨ Community networking
✨ Silent auction
✨ Preview of the Oregon Ride route
✨ Guinness World Record reveal
✨ Light refreshments in the Audi showroom at Kendall Import Campus
A Personal Note
From the lowest moments of illness
To the open road of Oregon
To a record attempt designed to inspire a nation
This is more than a ride.
It is gratitude in motion.
It honors those who gave their lives.
It is standing for those still waiting.
It is proving that resilience can travel far beyond survival.
And on May 22nd, we begin together.
Event Details
📍 Audi Showroom – Kendall Import Campus, Bend
📅 May 22
⏰ 4-6:30pm
👔 Business Casual
🅿 Parking available on site
RSVP to donatella@ride4lifenw.com