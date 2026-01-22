Rimrock Trails Announces Availability of 2026 Kiefer Leutschaft Memorial Scholarships

Four $2,500 scholarship opportunities are available to seniors from Redmond High and Crook County High Schools who are interested in pursuing higher education in psychology, behavioral health, addiction studies, psychiatry, social work, and related fields. Students are encouraged to apply for this scholarship. The top student applicants from Redmond High and Crook County High School will be selected. The application submission deadline is March 3, 2026. Students interested in learning how to apply for this scholarship may contact Jenna Meinig at Redmond High School (jenna.meinig@redmondschools.org ) and Sarai Swenson at Crook County High (sarai.swenson@crookcountyschools.org ).

This scholarship is made possible through the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund and managed by Rimrock Trails, a Central Oregon provider of mental health and substance use counseling services. The Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund was established by the Leutschaft family of Redmond following the death of their son, Kiefer.

Kiefer Leutschaft was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He grew up in Redmond and attended Redmond High School. He later graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Economics. He had close friends and a loving family, but he struggled with debilitating anxiety that eventually led to clinical depression. Kiefer lost his battle with mental illness on October 3, 2021, leaving his family and friends devastated. From that devastation, the Leutschaft family found the strength and determination to establish the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund.

“Due to the stigma often attached to mental health issues, Kiefer masked his feelings as a coping strategy,” said Kiefer’s mother Julie Leutschaft. “Our family wants to eliminate the stigma and get people to talk about the importance of mental health. This is why we have partnered with Rimrock Trails, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health services for children, teens, young adults, and their families.”

Rimrock Trails is deeply rooted in the communities of Central Oregon and extends its impact through collaborations, partnerships, and educational initiatives. By raising awareness about behavioral health issues and reducing stigma, the organization aims to foster a more compassionate and supportive society for all. Through its outreach efforts, including the Kiefer Leutschaft Memorial Scholarship opportunity, Rimrock Trails aims to inspire positive change beyond its treatment facilities.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services:

Founded in 1990, Rimrock Trails is dedicated to improving the lives of those struggling with mental health and substance use by providing timely access to compassionate and effective behavioral healthcare.

Community Impact:

During the past year, Rimrock Trails provided over nineteen thousand services to the people of Central Oregon. These services included individual, group, and family counseling, mental health screenings, and assessments, tele health, adolescent residential treatment for ages 12 – 17, and substance use counseling. With thirty-five years of experience, Rimrock Trails is one of the longest-standing behavioral healthcare providers in the region. The organization offers outpatient clinics in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville, as well as an Adolescent Residential Treatment Center in Prineville.

Rimrock Trails operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, specializing in behavioral health services.

About the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund:

To donate to the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund, and to honor Kiefer and the Leutschaft Family, secure tax-deductible donation can be made at rimrocktrails.org/donate.

rimrocktrails.org