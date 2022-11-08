­­­Rimrock Trails Launches Platform to Support Individuals in Treatment & Recovery for Substance Use Disorder

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, a mental health counseling and substance use treatment services provider, has launched eRecovery to support patients combatting substance use disorder (SUD).

For over three decades, Rimrock Trails has been dedicated to serving individuals and families with substance use and mental health concerns in Central Oregon. Through the collaboration with CHESS Health, individuals will have access to Connections App and 24/7 peer support to help reduce isolation, gain motivation, build confidence and adhere to their treatment and recovery plan.

“Innovative, creative and experiential approaches are often necessary to successfully engage individuals and families in mental health counseling and substance use treatment services,” says Erica Fuller, CEO at Rimrock Trails. “Our partnership with CHESS Health enables us to support individuals throughout their journey, day or night, no matter where they live.”

“It’s essential that recovery support reaches patients where they are,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “That means getting support tools Connections App in individuals’ hands as they leave treatment facilities, start outpatient care, or even pre-treatment. We’re proud to partner with the team at Rimrock Trails — the perfect complement to our technology.”

The CHESS platform includes a comprehensive set of digital tools and tech-enabled human support, creating patient-centered care for SUD, mental health services and social support — all easily accessible through a smartphone. The program is especially needed in the wake of increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About CHESS Health:

CHESS Health is the leading provider of evidence-based digital health solutions addressing the individual and societal crisis of substance use disorder (SUD). Solutions are offered in partnership with healthcare providers, community organizations, state and local government and health plans. CHESS Health solutions span the entire lifecycle of SUD management―from prevention and intervention to treatment and recovery―and are proven to help more individuals enter treatment, improve patient retention, reduce the risk of relapse and lower the overall cost of care. Through CHESS Health’s current partnerships, statewide initiatives have been implemented across New Mexico, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

About Rimrock Trails:

Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit specialty behavioral health provider. Established in 1990, the mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health issues. They create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. With counseling clinics for persons of all ages in Bend, Redmond and Prineville as well as their Crook County-based Adolescent Residential Treatment Program, the organization has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

rimrocktrails.org • chess.health