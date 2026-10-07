Rimrock Trails to Host Fifth Annual Bowties & Boots Fundraiser at Brasada Ranch

Rimrock Trails will host its fifth annual Bowties & Boots fundraiser on October 29 at Brasada Ranch, bringing together community members for an evening of live music, raffles, and silent and live auctions in support of behavioral health services across Central Oregon.

Presented by Jeff Larkin Realty, Bowties & Boots has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated fundraising events. Last year’s celebration drew a sold-out crowd of more than 150 guests and raised over

$110,000 to support Rimrock Trails’ programs.

This year’s event will feature live music, exciting raffles, lively silent and live auctions, and a variety of activities and games, all set against the backdrop of Brasada Ranch.

Proceeds from Bowties & Boots directly support Rimrock Trails’ continued ability to provide timely access to compassionate and effective behavioral healthcare to teens, adults, and families across Central Oregon.

“Bowties & Boots is more than an evening of celebration; it is an opportunity for our community to come together and make a meaningful investment in the lives of individuals and families who are impacted by mental health and substance use. Every ticket purchased, sponsorship made and dollar raised helps Rimrock Trails ensure that people in our community have access to compassionate, effective behavioral health care when they need it most. We are incredibly grateful for the businesses, donors, volunteers, and community members who continue to believe in our mission and make this work possible.” – Michelle Duff, community relations manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

Event Details