RISE Modern Wellness Celebrates New Ownership with Community Celebration

RISE Modern Wellness is entering an exciting new chapter under the ownership of Jason and Katie Burky. To celebrate the transition and welcome the community, RISE will host a New Ownership Celebration on Saturday, August 15, from 10am-4pm. The event will feature one-day wellness specials, live entertainment, BBQ, and exciting door prizes designed to introduce both longtime clients and first-time visitors to everything RISE has to offer.

Located at 320 SW Century Drive, Suite 400, Bend, RISE Modern Wellness is a proactive wellness center offering innovative therapies that support recovery, energy, performance, and long-term well-being. Under new ownership, Jason and Katie Burky are committed to building on the strong foundation RISE has established while continuing to create an exceptional experience for clients and expanding access to modern wellness throughout Central Oregon.

“When the opportunity to become part of RISE Modern Wellness came along, we knew it was something special,” said Jason Burky, owner of RISE Modern Wellness. “Our vision is to build on the incredible foundation that’s already been established while continuing to create a place where people feel empowered to invest in their health. We want RISE to be a welcoming space where innovative wellness is accessible, approachable, and part of everyday life.”

The New Ownership Celebration is designed as a community celebration, giving guests the opportunity to explore RISE, meet the team, and experience exclusive event-only offerings in a fun and welcoming atmosphere.

Event highlights include:

BBQ

Live DJ (11am-3pm)

Ribbon cutting at 12:30pm

Door prizes, including one month of free unlimited premium services

One free Premium Service ($10/service after) available from 10am-4pm, including: Whole Body Cryotherapy Infrared Sauna

PEMF Therapy

Dry Salt Therapy

Cryofacial

Localized Cryotherapy

Community members are invited to stop by throughout the day, enjoy the BBQ and live DJ, enter for door prizes, and take advantage of exclusive New Ownership Celebration pricing on select wellness services.

RISE Modern Wellness is a proactive wellness center in Bend, Oregon, dedicated to helping individuals optimize their health through innovative, non-invasive wellness therapies. Offering services including Whole Body Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna, PEMF Therapy, Dry Salt Therapy, Cryofacials, Localized Cryotherapy, and other advanced wellness technologies, RISE empowers clients to improve recovery, enhance performance, increase energy, reduce inflammation, and support long-term vitality. RISE believes that proactive wellness is an investment in living healthier, feeling better, and performing at your best.

risemodernwellness.com