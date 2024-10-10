ROCK THE HOLIDAYS with Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer
Saturday, December 7 at 2pm
SHARC Benham Hall in Sunriver
We’re excited for the return of concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer! With a loyal Central Oregon following, Sunriver Music Festival has been presenting Aaron and his dynamic rock band for 25+ years and his ROCK THE HOLIDAYS concerts just keep getting better and better!
Aaron Meyer’s “Concert Rock” style of performance blends his classical training with a passion for rock music. Inspired by a fusion of classical and rock, Aaron’s music features arrangements from Vivaldi to Led Zeppelin; Aerosmith to Wieniawski; and Mozart to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.
Presented in collaboration with the Tower Theatre Foundation
Tickets are on sale now!
Seating is General Admission. You can purchase any quantity of individual seats, which will be in rows, or you can purchase a complete table of 4 or 8 seats. If you purchase a table or 4 or 8, a full table will be reserved for your party.
Individual Row Seating | $49
Table of 4 | $200
Table of 8 | $400
For ADA seating, please contact our office at 541-593-9310.
Save The Date
Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert
Friday, February 14, 2025, 5-8:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Featuring all your favorite dance tunes from the swing era of the 1920s-40s, Blue Skies Big Band returns with your opportunity for a fun night out in the iconic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort. Kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table.
Wondering what to do for your Valentine or with a group of friends? Come to the Sunriver Resort Great Hall on February 14 for a gourmet dinner and quality concert experience all in one!
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 10
Piano Showcase with Arthur Migliazza
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Concert at 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
The Seventh Annual Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre features acclaimed blues and boogie woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza. Enjoy solo performances and improvisational fun celebrating the versatility and virtuosity of the piano.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7