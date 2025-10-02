Rock the Holidays with Sunriver Music Festival

(Aaron Meyer | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer and band to perform at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend December 10, 7:30pm.

Violinist Aaron Meyer’s “Concert Rock” style of performance blends his classical training with a passion for rock music. Inspired by a fusion of classical and rock, Aaron’s music features arrangements from Vivaldi to Led Zeppelin; Aerosmith to Rossini; and Mozart to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

A student of the violin since age five, Meyer debuted with the Philadelphia Orchestra by age 11. He later soloed with the Oregon Symphony, the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in Thailand and many other symphony orchestras. Over the last two decades, Aaron has released 11 albums and is in constant demand on stage. Aaron plays a Benjamin Ruth acoustic violin and a John Jordan 6 string electric violin, with a custom-built pedal board.

A Central Oregon fan favorite, Sunriver Music Festival has been presenting Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer and band in concert since the mid 1990s. Tickets on sale now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-9310. Tickets range $40-65 per person. Join the tradition to Rock the Holidays experiencing Meyer’s original material and hits of the season, combining contemporary and classical styles with his dynamic rock band.

Sunriver Music Festival presents world-class orchestral performances and supports music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

