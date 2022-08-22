Root Canal Treatment Explained

If you are experiencing pain in your tooth, it may be a sign that you need a root canal. This is a dental procedure that is used to save teeth that are infected or have problems.

In this blog post, we will explain what a root canal is and what it does. We will also discuss the symptoms of a problem tooth that may require a root canal procedure. Additionally, we will answer some common questions about root canals such as how long the recovery time is and where to look for a root canal in Frankston. Finally, we will talk about the potential risks associated with getting this type of dental treatment.

What is a root canal and what does it do?

A root canal is a dental procedure that is used to save teeth that are infected or have problems. The root canal procedure involves removing the damaged or diseased pulp from the tooth. Once the pulp is removed, the tooth is cleaned and sealed. This helps to prevent further damage to the tooth and keeps it from becoming infected again.

Root canals are often necessary when a tooth is cracked or damaged. This can allow bacteria to enter the tooth and cause an infection. If the infection is not treated, it can spread to other teeth and lead to more serious problems. Root canals are also sometimes necessary when a tooth has been traumatized or there is damage to the root.

Root canals are generally safe and effective. However, there are some risks associated with the procedure. These risks will be discussed in more detail later on.

What are the symptoms of a root canal infection or problem toothache that may require a root canal procedure be done to save the tooth from being extracted and replaced with an implant or bridge?

Severe toothache that is not relieved by over-the-counter pain medication

Sensitivity to hot or cold temperatures

Swelling in the gums around the affected tooth

Tenderness in the gums

Discolouration of the tooth

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to see a dentist in Frankston as soon as possible, as they will be able to determine if you need a root canal and provide you with the treatment that you need. A quick Google search should reveal a number of reputable dentists in your area.

What is the recovery time after a root canal – can you resume your normal activities right away or will you need to take it easy for a few days/weeks?

The recovery time after a root canal is typically short. You should be able to resume your normal activities the same day as your procedure. However, it is important to avoid chewing on the affected tooth for at least 24 hours. This will help to ensure that the tooth is not damaged and that the root canal procedure is successful.

Additionally, you may want to take over-the-counter pain medication for the first few days after your procedure. This will help to alleviate any discomfort that you may be feeling. If you have any questions or concerns about your recovery, it is important to speak to your dentist, as they will be able to provide you with specific instructions and make sure that you are healing properly.

Are there any risks associated with getting a root canal?

Infection: If the tooth is not properly cleaned or sealed, there is a risk of infection. This can lead to more serious problems such as abscesses.

Damage to the tooth: There is a small risk of damage to the tooth during the root canal procedure. This can cause the tooth to become weaker and more susceptible to breaking.

Nerve damage: In rare cases, the nerve that runs through the tooth can be damaged during the root canal procedure. This can lead to numbness or tingling in the tooth.

Overall, root canals are safe and effective procedures. However, as with any medical procedure, there are some risks involved. It is important to speak to your dentist about these risks before having the procedure done. This way, you can make an informed decision about whether or not a root canal is right for you.