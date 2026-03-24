RootedHomes Announces Communities in Bloom Fundraiser to Expand Affordable Housing Production in Central Oregon

RootedHomes is proud to announce its premier annual fundraiser, Communities in Bloom, taking place on Thursday, April 30, from 5-8pm at Tetherow Resort. This reimagined evening brings the community together to invest in the future of Central Oregon, with a delicious dinner and drinks, a high-energy live auction, and a shared commitment to addressing the region’s growing need for workforce housing.

This year, the event transitions from Sip & Support to a new theme that reflects RootedHomes’ growth. Communities in Bloom offers a garden-inspired, community-focused experience that welcomes all supporters and highlights both organizational and community progress.

“We loved what Sip & Support represented, but Communities in Bloom captures something bigger,” says Destiny Sargent, communications and development manager at RootedHomes. “It reflects the growth we’re seeing across Central Oregon and the role this community plays in making permanently affordable homeownership possible. It’s about what happens when we all show up and invest in something greater than ourselves.”

Proceeds from ticket sales and the live auction directly fuel RootedHomes’ ability to scale its impact and accelerate home construction throughout the region. To date, RootedHomes has established four communities in Bend, three in Redmond, and one home in Sisters. With an expansion into Prineville planned for 2027, the organization is growing its reach to meet the urgent housing needs of Central Oregon and ensure that the local workforce can afford to stay in the communities they serve.

“At CS Construction, we care deeply about the future of Central Oregon because it’s our home,” says Matt Cohen of CS Construction. “The growing need for attainable housing isn’t just a statistic; it’s something we see affecting our friends, families, and workforce every day. Supporting RootedHomes is about more than building homes; it’s about creating real opportunities for people to grow and be part of this community long-term.”

The evening will feature live harp music by Laura Leighton and a dinner prepared by Tetherow Resort. Garden-inspired centerpieces by local florists will bring the bloom theme to life. Refreshments will be provided by local partners, including Tyee Wine Cellars, Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards, Va Piano Winery, Wild Ride Brewery, and Deschutes Brewery, to support a community-focused experience.

A highlight of the evening will be the live auction, led by Brad Caldwell, known for his engaging, energetic style. Attendees can bid on curated auction packages, with each winning bid supporting the creation of healthy, energy-efficient homes for the local workforce.

“Communities in Bloom is essential because it transforms community support into real, tangible outcomes, more homes, more stability, and more opportunity for local families to put down roots,” said Eliza Wilson, executive director of RootedHomes.

RootedHomes encourages all community members to participate. Purchasing a ticket directly supports a more inclusive and stable community. For tickets and event details, visit rootedhomes.org.

About RootedHomes:

RootedHomes is a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce. Utilizing the Community Land Trust model, RootedHomes ensures that the community retains long-term affordability and access to healthy homes for generations. This model allows RootedHomes to steward the land, keeping housing costs affordable. RootedHomes develops to net-zero energy standards, prioritizing equitable access to energy-efficient homes and the associated health and financial benefits. RootedHomes is committed to providing homebuyers who have historically been excluded from homeownership with access to healthy homes. By focusing on sustainable practices and community-centered development, RootedHomes is making a tangible difference in the lives of Central Oregon residents.

rootedhomes.org