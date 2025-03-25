RootedHomes Announces Sip & Support Fundraiser & Tenth Anniversary Celebration at Tetherow Resort

RootedHomes has announced its second annual Sip & Support fundraiser, an evening of fine wine, live music, and community spirit to support affordable housing in Central Oregon. This year’s event holds extra significance as RootedHomes proudly celebrates its tenth anniversary of serving the Central Oregon community. Additionally, RootedHomes will unveil its new strategic plan during the event, outlining its vision and goals for the next phase of its mission. The celebration will occur on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 6-8pm at Tetherow Resort.

Thanks to the generous support of numerous sponsors, including esteemed title sponsor Solaire Homes, this year’s Sip & Support and tenth-anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable evening. Attendees will enjoy exceptional Oregon wines from renowned Solena Estate and Va Piano Vineyards and sample delicious local wines from Tyee Wine Cellar, Flights Wine Bar, Stoller Family Estate, and more.

The evening will be further enhanced by the captivating sounds of live music from talented artist Joel Chadd. Guests will also be mesmerized by a live painting demonstration from the acclaimed Sheila Dunn Art.

“We are honored to support RootedHomes and its mission to serve our community in such a special way — adding permanently affordable housing so that folks working in our community can live where they work,” said Geoff Harris, president of Solaire Homebuilders. “In addition, our position as Central Oregon’s first Net Zero Energy builder enables us to make these homes healthy, sustainable, and ultra-efficient, which saves our homeowners money every month.”

Your ticket to Sip & Support includes a delicious family-style dinner, providing the perfect complement to the exquisite wine selections. Attendees will also have multiple chances to win exciting raffle prizes and bid on fantastic items in our live auction.

By joining RootedHomes for this special evening, attendees will contribute to the organization’s vital mission of expanding affordable housing opportunities for individuals and families in Central Oregon and celebrate a decade of impact and dedication. Community support is essential for RootedHomes to continue building stronger, more inclusive communities for many years to come.

“This event is a major contributor to the ongoing success of RootedHomes in our local Central Oregon community,” said Jamie Bradley, RootedHomes Board president. “Without the support of our partners, donors, and sponsors, we could not accomplish what we do either now or in the future. Our mission and vision have become increasingly important as the need for affordable housing in Central Oregon grows.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a delightful evening, celebrate ten years of RootedHomes’ impact, and make a meaningful contribution to the Central Oregon community. Purchase your tickets today at rootedhomes.ejoinme.org/2025.

About RootedHomes: RootedHomes, formerly Kôr Community Land Trust, is a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce. Utilizing the Community Land Trust model, RootedHomes ensures that the community retains long-term affordability and access to healthy homes for generations. This model allows RootedHomes to steward the land, keeping the cost of housing affordable. RootedHomes develops to goal net-zero energy standards, prioritizing equitable access to energy-efficient homes and the associated health and financial benefits. RootedHomes is committed to providing access to healthy homes to homebuyers who have historically been excluded from the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership. By focusing on sustainable practices and community-centered development, RootedHomes is making a tangible difference in the lives of Central Oregon residents.

rootedhomes.org