RootedHomes & Caldera Unveil Vibrant Community Mural in Redmond, Celebrating Young Central Oregon Artists

RootedHomes and arts education nonprofit Caldera invite the Central Oregon community and media partners to the unveiling of a new, vibrant community mural created by local teen artists. The mural transforms a previously blank retaining wall near the future community garden at RootedHomes Rooted at 19th community in Redmond.

The public celebration and unveiling of the 19th Mural Project will take place on Thursday, October 16, from 4-7pm at the site, located at 345 NW 19th Street in Redmond.

The mural is the result of a powerful collaboration that allowed Caldera Learners to apply their creative talents to a large-scale, permanent piece of public art. Community members are invited to meet the young artists and celebrate their lasting contribution to the Redmond landscape.

“We are thrilled to see the 19th Mural Project come to completion. This student-painted mural at Rooted at 19th reflects the creativity and spirit of the next generation, while celebrating the values of community, belonging, and hope that RootedHomes strives to build into every project,” said Eliza Wilson, Executive Director of RootedHomes. “We are thrilled to see this mural come to life, not only as a vibrant work of art, but as a symbol of what it means to root families and youth in their community. Supporting these students as they leave a lasting mark has been a true joy, and we know their work will inspire for years to come. This project reflects the heart of RootedHomes: building homes, strengthening community, and nurturing the next generation.”

The project exemplifies Caldera’s mission to uplift youth through creativity. Amy Mutchler, Central Oregon High School and young adult mentor at Caldera, notes, “The mural we’ve done here with RootedHomes is an example of how that mission has taken the next step. It’s now the youth — these five Central Oregon high school apprentices — who took that creative spirit and used it to uplift their community.”

Mutchler further highlighted the impact of the work on the young artists: “The mural is not only a colorful showcase of what we all love about the Central Oregon outdoors, it is a culmination of months of research, intention, and experimentation. Community involvement with young people like this is so important; it builds their confidence by proving that they can accomplish big projects and gives them a sense of belonging by showcasing their abilities through art that their friends, family, and neighbors can enjoy for years to come.”

The young artists shared their pride in creating art for their hometown. “I brag about this all the time, that I get to make this [mural]in my community,” shared Fynix, a Caldera Learner from Redmond. Another Caldera Learner, Moss, highlighted the mural’s significance for local art: “Redmond is a small communal area, and there’s not much artistic exploration. The mural is a really good representation of community and togetherness.”

The community is encouraged to attend the unveiling. Caldera Learners, teachers, and RootedHomes staff will be available for interviews during the event from 4-7pm.

About Caldera:

Caldera is a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and support youth from underserved rural and urban communities by awakening the potential of their creative voice. Through a unique fusion of arts, environment, and mentorship, Caldera provides year-round programming for middle and high school students, as well as career pathways and young adult support through its Apprentice and Launch Pad programs. Each year, Caldera engages more than 400 youth from Portland and Central Oregon, helping them build skills, identity, and community connections that foster confidence, resilience, and leadership. Caldera also operates an Artists in Residence program at its site in Sisters, Oregon, connecting professional artists with youth and expanding a creative community of over 300 artists. Guided by the belief that Creativity Changes Everything, Caldera empowers young people to thrive and transform their world.

About RootedHomes:

RootedHomes, formerly Kôr Community Land Trust, is a Central Oregon nonprofit dedicated to creating sustainable, affordable homeownership opportunities for the local workforce. By utilizing the Community Land Trust model, RootedHomes ensures long-term affordability and access to healthy homes for generations. This innovative approach allows RootedHomes to steward the land, keeping housing costs down. Prioritizing equitable access to energy-efficient homes and their associated health and financial benefits by developing to net-zero energy standards is a priority of the organization. RootedHomes is committed to empowering homebuyers who have historically faced barriers to building wealth through homeownership. Through sustainable practices and community-centered development, RootedHomes is making a tangible difference in the lives of Central Oregon residents.

rootedhomes.org