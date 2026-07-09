RootedHomes Celebrates Rooted at Antler with a Public Ribbon Cutting in Redmond

RootedHomes will celebrate the completion of Rooted at Antler, a new permanently affordable homeownership community at 1699 W Antler in Redmond, with a public ribbon-cutting on Friday, July 17, 2026, from 11am-1pm.

The event will take place during the Central Oregon Builders Association Tour of Homes, where Rooted at Antler is a featured community. Neighbors, partners, elected officials, and community members are invited to attend, hear brief remarks, enjoy light refreshments, and tour the new homes.

Rooted at Antler includes 18 permanently affordable homes, with a mix of two- and three-bedroom duplexes and single-family residences. Several homes in the community are available to middle-income buyers earning between 80 and 120 percent of the Deschutes County Area Median Income. These households often earn too much to qualify for traditional affordable housing programs, but still face significant barriers to purchasing a home at market-rate prices.

RootedHomes uses a Community Land Trust model, which helps ensure homes remain affordable for the first buyers and for future generations of homeowners. Through this model, RootedHomes retains ownership of the land beneath each home and sells the home at an attainable price.

Built by CS Construction and designed by Ten Over Studio, the homes were created with long-term affordability, sustainability, and comfort in mind. Energy-efficient features include enhanced insulation, solar panels, and heat pumps designed to help reduce monthly utility costs for homeowners. The community also includes accessible ground-floor homes for residents with mobility needs.

“Rooted at Antler responds to a very real gap in Central Oregon’s housing market,” said Eliza Wilson, executive director of RootedHomes. “Many local workers and families earn a steady income, but still cannot afford to purchase a home in the community where they live and work. These homes create a pathway to ownership for people who are often left out of both traditional affordable housing programs and the market-rate housing system.”

Located near the Dry Canyon Trail, local schools, and nearby services, Rooted at Antler was planned as a place where homeowners can build stability and connection.

“Rooted at Antler has been such a meaningful project for our team at CS Construction because it represents an opportunity to help deliver housing that is thoughtfully designed, built to perform, and intended to make homeownership more attainable for Central Oregon families. Together with RootedHomes and Ten Over Studio, we navigated some unique site challenges, including creative stormwater solutions. What stands out most is the sense of community created through walkability, access to the canyon trail, and shared spaces like the community garden. We are proud to have played a role in building a neighborhood where residents can establish a sense of belonging,” said Matt Cohen, managing partner of CS Construction.

The ribbon-cutting is free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to join RootedHomes, project partners, and community leaders for the celebration.

Event Details

Rooted at Antler Ribbon Cutting

Friday, July 17, 2026

11am-1pm

1699 W Antler, Redmond, OR 97756

About RootedHomes:

RootedHomes, formerly Kôr Community Land Trust, is a Central Oregon nonprofit creating permanently affordable, energy-efficient homeownership opportunities for the region’s workforce. Using the Community Land Trust model, the organization stewards the land beneath each home so prices stay within reach for generations of buyers, not just one family. Every home is built to net-zero energy standards, lowering utility costs and supporting healthier living. To date, RootedHomes has built communities in Bend and Redmond and a home in Sisters, with expansion into Prineville planned for 2027. Pairing sustainable construction with community-centered development helps teachers, healthcare workers, service industry professionals, and other essential workers put down roots in the communities they serve.

rootedhomes.org