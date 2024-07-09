RootedHomes Plans to Celebrate Completion of Workforce Home at the Sisters Woodlands

RootedHomes announces that the inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony for their first workforce home in the City of Sisters will occur at 12pm on Friday, July 19. Members of the media and the general public are warmly invited to attend the event at 589 W Canopy Way in Sisters. Some notable speakers include Oregon Representative Emerson Levy and County Commissioners Patti Adair and Phil Chang.

RootedHomes will be welcoming a teacher from the Sisters School District into an affordable and sustainable home specially designed to accommodate essential workers earning between 80-120% of the Area Median Income (AMI) as part of their expansion of the workforce housing program into Sisters. Furthermore, RootedHomes will oversee the land under the homes and the subsequent resale of homes to future employees of the Sisters School District indefinitely.

“I am thankful for the partnership with RootedHomes and the continued support of our community in resolving workforce housing issues in Sisters Country,” commented Curt Scholl, Sisters School District superintendent.

The home is part of The Woodlands, a planned community owned by Sisters Woodlands Development Company. It was designed by BUILD LLC and built by CS Construction. The community consists of 168 homes as well as multi-family and mixed-use structures on 35 acres abutting downtown.

“As the owner of CS Construction and a resident of Sisters, I’ve witnessed firsthand the limited housing opportunities in this area,” said Matt Cohen, owner of CS Construction. “Partnering with RootedHomes to make a meaningful impact in the community has been an incredibly rewarding experience. We are thrilled to celebrate this success and look forward to continuing our support for RootedHomes’ vital mission, ensuring that the important community members have a fair opportunity to live and thrive here.”

The Workforce Housing Program’s expansion into Sisters was made possible thanks to Oregon Housing and Community Services, Business Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, the Echo Foundation, and Deschutes County’s new HOME program.

“Our local workforce can no longer afford to live in our community but, at the same time, earn too much to qualify for typical affordable housing programs,” shared Jackie Keogh, executive director of RootedHomes. “RootedHomes’ workforce housing program with Sisters supports this community’s needs, prioritizing citizens like teachers for workforce homes. I was so impressed to see an array of funders making innovative contributions to help us realize a home for an essential worker in our community.”

The Rooted at the Woodlands ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin with networking and speaker comments from 12-12:45pm, followed briefly by the ribbon cutting and photo op from 12:45-1pm. Guided home tours will begin at 1pm. A light lunch and beverages will be available for attendees. An RSVP is requested for those planning to attend. RSVPs can be made directly to Destiny@rootedhomes.org.

RootedHomes’ Mission:

RootedHomes, formerly Kôr Community Land Trust, is a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce. Using the Community Land Trust model, RootedHomes ensures the community can access healthy, affordable homes for generations.

rootedhomes.org