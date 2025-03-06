RootedHomes Seeks Dynamic Leader to Expand Affordable Housing in Central Oregon

RootedHomes, a leading nonprofit dedicated to creating sustainable, affordable homeownership opportunities in Central Oregon, recently announced the launch of a search for a dynamic and strategic executive director. This pivotal leadership role will guide the organization through its next phase of growth, ensuring continued success in providing critical housing solutions for the region’s workforce.

The executive director will serve as the primary advocate for RootedHomes’ mission, spearheading efforts to secure sustainable operations, maintain financial stability, and drive programmatic impact. This position requires an experienced nonprofit leader with a proven track record in affordable housing, fundraising, and community engagement.

“We are seeking an inspirational leader to build upon our strong foundation and propel RootedHomes into its next chapter,” said Jamie Bradley, board president of RootedHomes. “The ideal candidate will demonstrate excellence in strategic planning, partnership cultivation, and financial stewardship, ensuring we continue to fulfill our commitment to providing affordable, sustainable homeownership for Central Oregon families. We are looking for someone who shares our core values of transparency, shared ownership, and the importance of fostering a workplace where individuals can thrive.”

This is a key opportunity for a strategic leader to drive fundraising initiatives, oversee organizational operations, and spearhead the advancement of RootedHomes’ mission. Candidates must possess a minimum of five years of senior leadership experience within a nonprofit or housing organization, a proven ability to develop and execute strategic plans, and expertise in fundraising, affordable housing finance, and partnership development. Deep financial management skills are essential. Preferred qualifications include experience with

Community Land Trust models, expertise in organizational scaling, and a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

For more information about this position, please visit RootedHomes’ website. Media inquiries should contact Jamie Bradley, RootedHomes’ board president, at jamesrobertbradley@gmail.com or 503-894-4385.

About RootedHomes:

RootedHomes, formerly Kôr Community Land Trust, is a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce. Utilizing the Community Land Trust model, RootedHomes ensures that the community retains long-term affordability and access to healthy homes for generations. This model allows RootedHomes to steward the land, keeping the cost of housing affordable. RootedHomes develops to goal net-zero energy standards, prioritizing equitable access to energy-efficient homes and the associated health and financial benefits. RootedHomes is committed to providing access to healthy homes to homebuyers who have historically been excluded from the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership. By focusing on sustainable practices and community-centered development, RootedHomes is making a tangible difference in the lives of Central Oregon residents.

rootedhomes.org