Ross Dress for Less Holds In-Store Fundraiser to Help Local Bend Kids Succeed in School

More than four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide each year. To help prepare today’s youth for great futures, Ross Stores, Inc., the parent company of Ross Dress for Less, is teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) for its 12th annual “Help Local Kids Succeed in School” fundraiser.

From February 7 through March 1, Customers in Bend and Redmond can donate at checkout in their local Ross Dress for Less Store to beneﬁt Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. Every dollar raised supports Power Hour, the Club’s homework help and tutoring program, giving kids the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.

To amplify the impact, the Ross Stores Foundation will match donations, up to $500,000, building on the company’s year-round support of BGCA and its mission to help young people reach their full potential.

“Ross is proud to host our 12th annual in-Store fundraiser for BGCA in February. The Ross Stores Foundation, our Associates, and our generous Customers join forces to raise funds for Clubs nationwide and help local kids succeed. The funds we raise support Power Hour, a homework help and academic support program that opens the door to better grades and brighter futures,” said Gary Cribb, senior group executive vice president of Stores & Loss Prevention, Ross Stores.

America needs Club kids — young people who are prepared to lead, and this annual fundraiser helps make that possible. By supporting Power Hour, Ross and its Customers are opening the door to success in school for local kids and teens — building conﬁdence, skills, and great future leaders.

Michael Baker, the chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend said, “We are incredibly thankful for the support the Ross in-store campaign has generated for our organization over the past 12 years. This annual support has enabled us to expand our homework assistance program, “Power Hour” to more of our members, more often.”

Campaign Facts:

This February, Ross is inviting Customers to “Help Local Kids Succeed in School” by donating to Boys & Girls Clubs at the register from February 7-March 1. Ross Stores Foundation will match the first $500,000 raised!

100% of the funds raised at each Store will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80%being directed to a Club in the community.

The Ross Stores Foundation is the national sponsor of BGCA’s Power Hour, a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with the support from Boys & Girls Clubs staff.

Every $5 donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a Club youth. $10 can give a teen an hour of help with college applications. $15 provides one kid one and a half hours of science experiments.

This is Ross’ 12th annual in-store fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs. Together with its Customers, Associates, and the Ross Stores Foundation, Ross has raised and donated more than $55 million to support BGCA and Power Hour.

About Ross Stores:

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2024 revenues of $21.1 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,909 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 364 dd’s DISCOUNTS stores in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe and positive environment for youth in Central Oregon (ages 5-18). BGCB was founded in the early 1990s to engage school-aged youth during out-of-school time. For over 30 years BGCB has offered programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles. These programs encourage youth to reach their full potential in the classroom, community, and the world beyond.

rossstores.com • bgcbend.org