Rotary Club of Crook County & Express Eco Laundromat Fund Laundry Program

Grant Will Support Family Access Network’s Laundry Card Program for Crook County Families

In a check presentation ceremony at Stryker Park in Prineville, the Rotary Club of Crook County recently presented Family Access Network (FAN) with a grant of $2,000 to support laundry services at Express Eco Laundromat in Prineville. Grant funds are partially matched by Express Eco Laundromat to support the purchase of pre-loaded laundry cards for families in need. FAN advocates in Crook County first began this initiative in 2018 to help children and family members who do not have access to laundry facilities. Advocates have seen a growing need during the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic strain. Access to laundry facilities ensures students can arrive at school in clean clothes, ready to focus on learning.

“We are grateful that Rotary Club of Crook County is once again partnering with FAN to meet this need for families living in poverty,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Partnerships like those between Rotary Club of Crook County and Express Eco Laundromat are both inspiring and also vital to continuing FAN’s work to help students flourish.”

The Rotary Club of Crook County members are neighbors, friends and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in their communities and around the world. The local Crook County chapter of the Rotary International organization was chartered in 1984. With every project, they strive to change the world for the better.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675