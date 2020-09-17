Rotary Establishes a Fire Relief Fund

In response to the catastrophic loss of homes, businesses and livelihoods for many Oregonians, Rotary has established a Fire Relief Fund to help victims of the fires rebuild their lives. Oregon communities that have been severely devastated, if not eliminated, in the wake of these unprecedented fires will need help in both the near and long term.

“For the painful and challenging times ahead, Rotary is ready to accept the public and corporate support to help those in need in our local communities. The focus is on raising and leveraging funds for future distribution via District Disaster Grants that help rebuild the fire devastated areas,” said District Governor Cindi O’Neil of Bend.

Rotary Club of Eugene Charitable Trust, a 501(c) 3, will accept tax-deductible contributions for fire relief at Eugene Rotary Charitable Trust, Fire Relief Fund, P. O. Box 1184 Eugene, OR 97440. For more information on our relief efforts, please visit our website at district5110.org or email us at D5110DisasterAssistance@gmail.com.

The expertise of the 3,200-member strong Rotary organization in District 5110 (66 clubs in central and southern Oregon and northernmost California) is well suited to help collaborate in the development and coordination of a long-term rebuilding strategy for our communities. A statewide Fire Rehabilitation Task Force made up of Rotary and partner organizations who are experts in such fields as site restoration, utility infrastructure, community planning, home building, engineering and banking has been formed.

Rotary’s 501(c)3 foundation is ready to accept tax-deductible donations to provide grants to partner organizations and individuals in need. Additionally, the power of the international Rotary Foundation to help leverage the funds raised through public donations will be of great benefit to Rotary’s ability to substantially assist Oregonians into the future.

