Roundhouse Foundation Allocates $6 Million to Rural Oregon Food Banks

(Photo courtesy of Roundhouse Foundation)

With costs of living continuing to rise, the number of people experiencing food insecurity is higher than ever, now affecting 47.4 million Americans a year. In Oregon, those living in rural and remote areas are at even higher risk of food insecurity.

Roundhouse Foundation is allocating $6 million dollars over the next three years to support rural Oregon food banks. “We are responding to an acute, basic need in Oregon’s rural and remote communities,” says Roundhouse Foundation Executive Director Erin Borla. “With these new grants, we hope to support the organizations that provide fresh food and economic stability in rural areas.” Roundhouse Foundation hopes to inspire other funders and individuals to chip in.

“We are experiencing record numbers of individuals and families seeking food assistance,” says Viviana Matthews, executive director of CCA Regional Food Bank in Clatsop County. Her organization works with more than 22 partner agencies to distributes approximately 1.5 million pounds of food via food pantries, homeless and domestic violence shelters, senior centers, meal sites, and backpack programs. “We are receiving approximately 25% less food from USDA sources compared to prior years. In addition, reductions in state support and charitable donations have compounded the challenge, leaving us with fewer resources at the same time that demand for food assistance remains high.”

Food banks provide so much more than meals, acting as economic engines in rural communities. Many programs partner with area farmers and ranchers to use the food they supply. Families who get food assistance can redirect funds where they’re most needed: necessities like housing, utilities, and healthcare. Likewise, a person who is not worrying about where their next meal will come from can more easily focus on education or employment.

Charitable giving is critical for rural food banks. There are ways individuals and community organizations can help beyond financial contributions. Many food banks welcome food donations and depend on volunteers to keep their programs running. Hosting a food drive is a great way to help fight food insecurity while getting your local community engaged.

A full resource on how to support rural and remote community access to food is available at roundhousefoundation.org/foodbanks.

Grants Available for Rural Food Access Organizations

Roundhouse Foundation grants for rural food-access organizations are available for eligible nonprofits. There are three distinct grant opportunities including support for technical assistance; food pantry and backpack programs; and mobile distribution, vehicle purchase program.

Learn more and apply at RoundhouseFoundation.org/grants.

About the Roundhouse Foundation:

​​The Roundhouse Foundation is a private family foundation based in Sisters, Oregon that supports creative solutions to the unique challenges associated with rural culture and the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest.

roundhousefoundation.org