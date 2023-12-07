Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Roundhouse Foundation Grant Awarded for Production & Studio Project

Roundhouse Foundation Grant Awarded for Production & Studio Project

0
By on E-Headlines

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, announced a grant has been awarded to help build a new production and studio. The Project goal is to better serve Central Oregon by increasing the number of locally produced live talk and music shows, and to build listenership.

On behalf of everyone at KPOV, thank you to The Roundhouse Foundation for awarding $5,000 toward this project. The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that inspire creativity and connect people with each other and their sense of place to ensure sustainability and economic success for Oregon’s rural communities.

KPOV is the only noncommercial radio station originating from Bend. We are a community-based, community-focused station. Supported by our listeners and powered by over 100 local volunteers, we promote arts, culture, community, and democracy through independent, noncommercial radio.

KPOV.org • KPOV App for Android: bit.ly/44XxVhs • KPOV App for Apple: bit.ly/3RqxQPY

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply