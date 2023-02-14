Roundhouse Foundation Supports FAN’s Work in Rural Communities

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $50,000 grant from Roundhouse Foundation to support their work in rural Central Oregon communities during the 2022-23 school year. FAN advocates have already assisted over 5,000 children and their family members in need this school year, providing connections to basic essentials. Rural communities often face additional barriers to assistance, like lack of health care, transportation and food resources. FAN advocates provide a convenient way for families to find connections to crucial services quickly.

“These grant funds have already assisted many rural residents, keeping families housed and keeping kids in school, equipped to learn,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “We’re very grateful for Roundhouse Foundation’s partnership in ensuring children in rural Central Oregon have a chance to thrive.”

The Roundhouse Foundation supports creative projects and organizations through art, environmental conservation, social services, community leadership and education. They provide general and project support to organizations that bring creative ideas and connections to the community of Sisters, rural Oregon in general and select international locations. The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that prepare youth for a life of leadership, several of which are using innovative teaching techniques to pave the path for sustainability in our community and the world. With a passion for enriching lives in Central Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation celebrates art and creativity.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675