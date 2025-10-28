Runners Flock to COCC’s Annual Turkey Trot

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College is holding its 26th annual Turkey Trot fun-run scholarship fundraiser, a 5K run/walk, at 10:30am on Saturday, November 15, at the Bend campus’s track, preceded by the 4th annual Toddler Trot.

“Race days at COCC are a blast and last year we had over 200 trotters come out for this proud tradition,” said Jacob Swinn, assistant director of club and intramural sports. “For spectators, the Toddler Trot is a must!”

Free to COCC students, the race event is $15 for preregistered participants (plus $2.50 in online fees) and $20 for those who register race day. The fee includes a T-shirt, prizes, coffee and a light breakfast. Day-of registration will take place in the Mazama Gym at 9:30am.

The free Toddler Trot — a young tradition now in its fourth year — starts at 10am and involves two race categories that cross the full length of the athletic field: ages three years and younger and five years and younger (no online registration required but participants should plan to arrive at 9:30am).

All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides scholarship assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs. Preregister at cocc.edu/departments/sports.

For more information, contact Jacob Swinn, assistant director of club and intramural sports, at jswinn2@cocc.edu or 541-383-7794.

cocc.edu